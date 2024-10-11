Can you call a bus ‘Israel’ in India?

A bus owner in Mangalore (officially known as Mangaluru) in the state of Karnataka, India, has found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy, as reported by The Times of India.

Lester Kateel, who has been working in Israel for the past 12 years, recently named his bus “Israel Travels,” only to face backlash on social media.

The bus, which operates on the Moodbidri-Kinnigoli-Kateel-Mulki route, became the subject of heated online attacks by Muslim antagonists as the war between Israel and its enemies escalated.

According to the Times, a section of social media users began sharing pictures of the vehicle, calling for police action against the owner for using the name “Israel.”

Speaking with Israel Hayom, Kateel said, “I love Israel so much. I’ve worked here for so many years, and I love how this country works and operates. I feel very protected here even during wartime.”

In response to the growing controversy, Kateel decided to rename his bus “Jerusalem.” He told the Sunday Times of India, “Soon after noticing these messages on social media, I decided to change the name.”

The bus owner expressed confusion over the backlash, stating, “I have no idea why people have issues with ‘Israel Travels.’”

Kateel mentioned that the police had not pressured him to alter the name of his vehicle. Those advocating for the name change argued that if police can register an FIR (First Information Report) for updating a WhatsApp status in support of “Palestine,” similar action should be taken against the bus owner for naming his vehicle after Israel.

The police dismissed the claims of any wrongdoing by Kateel. In this region of southwest India, there is a large Catholic minority, and for them, the connection to the Holy Land is almost self-evident.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.