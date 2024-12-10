EU commissioner: ‘No justification for any form of antisemitism’

“I am very determined to do everything I can do to fight antisemitism and ensure that Jewish life can thrive in Europe,’’ said European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner on Monday in Brussels, Belgium.

Speaking at a EuroChanukah event he hosted at the European Commission’s premises in the city, Brunner said, “We are facing the highest level of antisemitism since the foundation of the European Union.”

Jews “have been attacked, synagogues have been vandalized, Jews are hiding their identity in the European Union but also all over the world,” added the former Austrian finance minister.

“There is no justification for any form of antisemitism. No war or political argument can excuse that,’’ he said.

Another member of the European Commission, Belgian Hadja Lahbib, responsible for humanitarian aid, also attended the event, as did Israeli Ambassador to the E.U. Haim Regev and several ambassadors from E.U. member states.

Brunner was tasked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to lead, within the new European Commission, the fight against antisemitism.

EuroChanukah is a yearly event organized by the European Jewish Community Center (EJCC) led by Rabbi Avi Tawil, which aims to foster greater understanding of Jewish culture in European institutions, and to promote tolerance and diversity. Chanukah, the eight-day Festival of Light, will be celebrated this year from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2.

Brunner went on to say on Monday that, “We must do everything that Jews feel safe and secure in Europe ... Protecting is one thing but we must also invest in the security of Jewish communities. Because security is so fundamental for Jewish life to persist. My responsibility is to ensure Jews feel safe to celebrate Jewish culture and heritage, like we do today.’’

This issue is of importance for the European Union as a whole, he said.

“Jewish culture is part of Europe’s DNA. That is also why sharing the lights of Chanukah in this difficult time is even more relevant than ever. We shall be inspired by the lesson of Chanukah, which teaches us so much about the power of determination and resilience, and work endlessly for bringing light in this darkness in the whole world,’’ he concluded.

The theme for this year’s EuroChanukah is rooted in the Jewish concept of “Tikkun Olam,” which means repairing the world in Hebrew.

“This principle reminds us that each individual holds a unique light that, when shared, contributes to the collective betterment of humanity. Tikkun Olam embodies a call to action for all to take responsibility in creating a just, compassionate, and sustainable society,’’ explains the EJCC.

This year the organization awarded the EuroChannukah’s “Share the Light” prize to projects and individuals whose stories embody the spirit of Tikkun Olam.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.