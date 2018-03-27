German government-aid workers spread anti-Semitism and anti-Israel propaganda on Facebook

GIZ Employees

Luke McBain

In January 2016, Luke McBain, head of GIZ’s “Civil Society Programme Palestine” and of the program for “Strengthening Women in Decision-Making in the Middle East,” described Zionism as a “settler-colonialist movement,” claiming that this “explains everything,” including the “endless occupation.” Referring to the 2014 Gaza war, McBain accused the Israel Defense Forces of adhering to an “illegal military doctrine,” and claimed that “Responding to violence originating from a territory which you occupy is not self-defense.”

Mohammed Al-Mutawakel

Mohammed Al-Mutawakel is currently a project manager at GIZ headquarters in Germany and was previously a project manager in Jordan. He has used social media to compare Israel to the Nazis and to threaten Israel’s destruction.

Safa Kamal el Naser

Safa Kamal el Naser is a GIZ regional advisor in Jordan. In December 2017, he shared a Facebook post claiming that a “Hebrew spring” was behind the downfall of Arab dictators Saddam Hussein, Muammar Qaddafi and Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Ulrich Nitschke

Before joining the GIZ program “Values for Religion and Development” in 2016 (a program that he heads), Ulrich Nitschke led the Local Governance and Civil Society Development Program and Future for Palestine at GIZ Palestine,” and is the chairperson of the GIZ’s Sector Network Governance for the Middle East and North Africa region. He has used Facebook to promote BDS, advocate for Ahed Tamimi, deny the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount, accuse Israel of misusing the term “anti-Semitism” and stake out other anti-Israel positions.

Henner Kirchner

Henner Kirchner is a GIZ project manager. On Facebook, he advocated for charging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Holocaust denial in German court. He has also defended Hamas rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and argued that Israel does not have the right to defend itself.

Rudolf Rogg

Rudolf Rogg, has been GIZ’s country director in the West Bank and Gaza since 2009. He has called on the European Union and the United Nations to “end Israeli collective punishment,” and to claim that Hamas was not responsible for the abduction and murder of three Israeli teenage boys in June 2014.

Tobias Thiel

Tobias Thiel heads GIZ’s “Strengthening Reform Initiatives” project. He has shared articles claiming that Israel committed a “deliberate massacre” in Gaza, and arguing that Israel does not have the right to defend itself.

GIZ Grantees

Due to a severe lack of transparency, it is impossible to compile a comprehensive list of GIZ’s local NGO partners. According to available information, however, GIZ’s local partners in the region have included MIFTAH, PASSIA and the Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO). MIFTAH and PASSIA have both celebrated Palestinian terrorism targeting Israeli civilians.

MIFTAH

MIFTAH described

In a January 2017 interview

PASSIA

In a 2015 publication refers one of two terrorists

Referring to the so-called “youth uprising,” the publication states that Palestinian youth exhibit “Survival and resistance with self-confidence, courage and accepting the consequences of their actions against Israelis with a smile!”

In addition to collaborating with GIZ on a project in East Jerusalem, a number of high-ranking GIZ officials, including Rudolf Rogg, Ulrich Nitschke and Luke McBain (see above), have regularly met with PASSIA and participated in workshops with them.

This report originally appeared on the website of NGO Monitor here.