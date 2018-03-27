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News   Antisemitism

German government-aid workers spread anti-Semitism and anti-Israel propaganda on Facebook

NGO Monitor has identified a number of virulently anti-Semitic statements made by officials of the German Society for International Cooperation, a government-owned agency that implements the country’s humanitarian and development aid around the world.

Mar. 27, 2018
Mohammed Al Mutawakel’s Facebook post from May 31, 2010 (Credit: NGO Monitor)
Mohammed Al Mutawakel’s Facebook post from May 31, 2010 (Credit: NGO Monitor)
NGO Monitor has identified a number of virulently anti-Semitic statements made by officials of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), a German government-owned agency that implements the country’s humanitarian and development aid around the world.GIZ has funded Israeli and Palestinian NGOs (non-governmental organizations). These statements include comparisons between Israel and the Nazis, blaming the downfall of Arab leaders on a “Hebrew spring” and depicting Israel as a two-headed monster. GIZ members also posted messages to Facebook that justify Palestinian rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and endorse BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) efforts.Some of the anti-Semitic content was promoted by GIZ officials responsible for directing German funding to Palestinian NGOs, as well as by other colleagues at the agency. Among these Palestinian groups are those that have glorified violence and terrorism. According to its website, “GIZ currently employs a staff of 145 in the Palestinian Territories.”

GIZ Employees

Luke McBain

In January 2016, Luke McBain, head of GIZ’s “Civil Society Programme Palestine” and of the program for “Strengthening Women in Decision-Making in the Middle East,” described Zionism as a “settler-colonialist movement,” claiming that this “explains everything,” including the “endless occupation.” Referring to the 2014 Gaza war, McBain accused the Israel Defense Forces of adhering to an “illegal military doctrine,” and claimed that “Responding to violence originating from a territory which you occupy is not self-defense.”

Mohammed Al-Mutawakel

Mohammed Al-Mutawakel is currently a project manager at GIZ headquarters in Germany and was previously a project manager in Jordan. He has used social media to compare Israel to the Nazis and to threaten Israel’s destruction.

Mohammed Al Mutawakel’s Facebook post from May 31, 2010
Mohammed Al Mutawakel’s Facebook post from November 22, 2012
Mohammed Al Mutawakel’s Facebook post from July 11, 2014: “May the curse of Allah be upon you. Your days are numbered.” Translation by NGO Monitor

Safa Kamal el Naser

Safa Kamal el Naser is a GIZ regional advisor in Jordan. In December 2017, he shared a Facebook post claiming that a “Hebrew spring” was behind the downfall of Arab dictators Saddam Hussein, Muammar Qaddafi and Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Sefa Kamal el Naser’s Facebook post, December 4, 2017

Ulrich Nitschke

Before joining the GIZ program “Values for Religion and Development” in 2016 (a program that he heads), Ulrich Nitschke led the Local Governance and Civil Society Development Program and Future for Palestine at GIZ Palestine,” and is the chairperson of the GIZ’s Sector Network Governance for the Middle East and North Africa region. He has used Facebook to promote BDS, advocate for Ahed Tamimi, deny the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount, accuse Israel of misusing the term “anti-Semitism” and stake out other anti-Israel positions.

Ulrich Nitschke’s Facebook post from December 24, 2017
Ulrich Nitschke’s Facebook post from February 7, 2018, celebrating the reported nomination of the BDS movement for the Nobel Peace Prize
Ulrich Nitschke’s Facebook post from October 8, 2017
Ulrich Nitschke’s Facebook post from July 21, 2017
Ulrich Nitschke’s Facebook post from July 25, 2017, in which he shares a call for “the nations of the world” to defend “the Palestinian right for free access to Haram ash-Sharif.” The post also refers to the site as being referred to as the “Temple Mount” by “the West and Israel”. Translation by NGO Monitor
Ulrich Nitschke’s Facebook post from January 28, 2017, calling for the release of Ahed Tamimi

Henner Kirchner

Henner Kirchner is a GIZ project manager. On Facebook, he advocated for charging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Holocaust denial in German court. He has also defended Hamas rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and argued that Israel does not have the right to defend itself.

Henner Kirchner’s Facebook post from October 22, 2015: “It would be interesting to know whether Netanyahu was guilty of Holocaust denial. Maybe just present it to the next public prosecutor’s office – he is coming to Berlin”. Translation by NGO Monitor

Rudolf Rogg

Rudolf Rogg, has been GIZ’s country director in the West Bank and Gaza since 2009. He has called on the European Union and the United Nations to “end Israeli collective punishment,” and to claim that Hamas was not responsible for the abduction and murder of three Israeli teenage boys in June 2014.

Rudolf Rogg’s Facebook post from June 23, 2014
Rudolf Rogg’s Facebook post from July 27, 2018

Tobias Thiel

Tobias Thiel heads GIZ’s “Strengthening Reform Initiatives” project. He has shared articles claiming that Israel committed a “deliberate massacre” in Gaza, and arguing that Israel does not have the right to defend itself.

Tobias Thiel’s Facebook post from July 24, 2014, quoting MIFTAH’s Hanan Ashrawi
Tobias Thiel’s Facebook post from July 22, 2014, alleging that Israel does not have the right to defend itself from Hamas attacks from Gaza

GIZ Grantees

Due to a severe lack of transparency, it is impossible to compile a comprehensive list of GIZ’s local NGO partners. According to available information, however, GIZ’s local partners in the region have included MIFTAH, PASSIA and the Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO). MIFTAH and PASSIA have both celebrated Palestinian terrorism targeting Israeli civilians.

MIFTAH

  • MIFTAH described Wafa Idrees, one of the first female Palestinian suicide bombers, as “the beginning of a string of Palestinian women dedicated to sacrificing their lives for the cause.” Idrees detonated herself on January 27, 2002, killing 81-year-old Pinhas Takatli and wounding another 150 Israeli civilians.
  • In a January 2017 interview for Deutsche Welle, founder and chair of the MIFTAH board of directors Hanan Ashrawi claimed that Palestinian “attacks and their perpetrators” are “seen by the people as resistance. And you cannot somehow adopt the language of either the international community or the occupier by describing anybody who resists as terrorist (sic)”. (3:20)

PASSIA

  • In a 2015 publication PASSIA describes a wave of stabbing attacks that began in October 2015 as a “youth uprising” and refers to Baha Eleyan as a “Palestinian martyr.” Eleyan was one of two terrorists who attacked a Jerusalem bus on Oct. 13, 2015, killing three and injuring seven.
  • Referring to the so-called “youth uprising,” the publication states that Palestinian youth exhibit “Survival and resistance with self-confidence, courage and accepting the consequences of their actions against Israelis with a smile!”

In addition to collaborating with GIZ on a project in East Jerusalem, a number of high-ranking GIZ officials, including Rudolf Rogg, Ulrich Nitschke and Luke McBain (see above), have regularly met with PASSIA and participated in workshops with them.

This report originally appeared on the website of NGO Monitor here.

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