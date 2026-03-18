More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Abraham Ben-Zvi

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates Wyatt Hendrickson of the Oklahoma State Cowboys after winning the 285 pound (129 kg.) championship match at the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia on March 22, 2025. Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images.
Analysis
Traditional military logic is reversed, and Trump leads the charge
Instead of viewing war as a continuation of policy, the U.S. president is saber-rattling, using force to forge agreements. Attacking the Houthis, pressuring Gaza and overtures to Russia are all part of a single campaign against Iran.
Mar. 24, 2025
Abraham Ben-Zvi
U.S. President Joe Biden during a welcoming ceremony at Ben-Gurion International Airport on July 13, 2022. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
Biden’s Iranian march of folly
Aug. 25, 2022
Abraham Ben-Zvi
U.S. President Joe Biden speaking on his infrastructure plans. Source: Twitter/White House.
Opinion
Biden in Israel: A layover on the route to Mecca
Jul. 12, 2022
Abraham Ben-Zvi