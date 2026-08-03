DSA-backed Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate campaigns with Ilhan Omar, Hasan Piker

Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong campaigned in Milwaukee on Sunday alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and political commentator Hasan Piker, two figures who have drawn criticism over antisemitic and anti-Israel comments.

Omar and Piker appeared at a rally at South Milwaukee High School to endorse Hong, a Democratic Socialists of America member and state representative who has a record of anti-Israel activism.

Piker has faced accusations of antisemitism over past remarks, including calling Orthodox Jews “inbred” and saying Hamas was “1,000 times” better than the Israeli government. Omar has repeatedly accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza amid the Jewish state’s war against Hamas.

Asked after the rally whether campaigning alongside Omar and Piker posed a political risk, Hong told reporters, “It would be a risk not to try to build the broadest coalition possible.”

Hong is running in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary against Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has endorsed.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), the Republican frontrunner for governor, criticized Hong’s appearance with Omar and referenced legislation he introduced, called the Oversight for Members And Relatives Act, or the OMAR Act, targeting campaign spending involving lawmakers’ family members.

“Ilhan Omar funneled nearly $3 million to her husband’s consulting firm,” he wrote. “Politicians shouldn’t enrich their families through grifter schemes.”