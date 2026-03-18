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Anna Rahmanan

Anna Rahmanan

Anna Rahmanan, a writer and editor in New York, is founder of the site Pretty Kosher.

My Version of the American Jewish Gothic, Happy
Features
Photographing Lower East Side convinced Bill Aron to focus on Jewish subjects
The 84-year-old told JNS, on a tour of his American Jewish Historical Society retrospective, that wanted to document “Jews who didn’t look like Jews.”
Feb. 10, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
Dave Chappelle
Antisemitism
Punchline shows Chappelle ‘so far off the deep end’ with anti-Israel hate, critics say
Jan. 19, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
Torah pointer
Culture and Society
To refer to ‘deep state,’ Israel’s official Hebrew-language authority coined ‘shadow state’
Jan. 16, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
Kosher wine
Culture and Society
Kosher consumers increasingly drawn to natural, ‘orange’ wines, industry insiders say
“There’s been a demonization of alcohol in the past three to five years, and I think some people don’t want to stop drinking but want to have a bit of a conscience,” Philippe Dallacorte, who owns a kosher wine store, told JNS.
Jan. 9, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
Breads Bakery
U.S. News
‘We make babka,’ says NYC bakery, accused by some staff of supporting Gaza ‘genocide’
“We find it troubling that divisive political issues are being introduced into our workplace,” a Breads Bakery spokesman told JNS.
Jan. 9, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
Daniel Septimus
U.S. News
Austinite rabbi brings view on ‘broad’ Jewish needs to JCC umbrella group
Daniel Septimus, who will lead the JCC Association’s new Center for Jewish Peoplehood, plans to live in Texas and to travel often to New York and the rest of the country.
Dec. 24, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
Miriam doughnuts sufganiyot
Jewish Life
Jelly still king, as bakeries in New York experiment with Chanukah doughnuts
“Nothing has ever surpassed the traditional jelly in terms of demand and nostalgia,” Rafael Hasid, co-owner of Miriam, told JNS.
Dec. 9, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
Hall of Remembrance Candles
U.S. News
Mixed reactions, as NYC plans Holocaust memorial in Queens
“The problem is that the Holocaust is not the trump card in dealing with antisemitism,” Edward Rothstein, a “Wall Street Journal” critic, told JNS.
Dec. 9, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
Christie's Chanukah
Jewish Life
Menorahs from early days of Israel’s Bezalel School at center of Christie’s sale of 35 Chanukah lamps
The works come from the Judaica collection of lawyer and art patron Max N. Berry, who has been a board member at many major U.S. museums.
Dec. 5, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
Temple Emanu-El Big Shabbat
U.S. News
Amid fears from many NY Jews, 2,761-person Shabbat meal sets Guinness record
“It wasn’t just a celebratory dinner,” Rabbi Joshua Davidson, of Temple Emanu-El, told JNS. “It became an important demonstration of Jewish pride.”
Nov. 26, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
Breads Bakery
Culture and Society
Israeli-owned NY eatery debuts blueberry, cherry cheesecake pies for Thanksgiving
Gadi Peleg, the Jewish founder of Breads Bakery, shared the bakery’s recipe for babka pie, which can be made kosher, with JNS.
Nov. 24, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
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