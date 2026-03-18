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Einat Kramer

Einat Kramer

Einat Kramer is educational director at HaShomer HaChadash.

Einat Kramer
Opinion
A Shavuot reflection on Judaism, Zionism and the environment
The flourishing of human society must be accompanied by the protection of the natural world and accountability to future generations.
May. 26, 2025
Einat Kramer