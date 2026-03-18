More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Elad Israeli

Elad Israeli is the director of legislative affairs at the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET).

UN United Nations headquarters NYC
Opinion
The world is quiet quitting the United Nations
Countries that have long seen the world body for the farce that it is are voting with their feet, choosing to walk other paths.
Jan. 29, 2026
Elad Israeli
Navy
Opinion
Reading Washington’s signals: Redefining Israel’s role in America
Dec. 17, 2025
Elad Israeli
Southern Lebanon
Opinion
When ‘Lebanonization’ is a good thing
Nov. 2, 2025
Elad Israeli
El Al Vandalism
Opinion
The end of ‘the West’
The key conclusion from Israel’s two-year-long war with Hamas in Gaza is not about the future of the Jewish state, but that of its former allies and what’s happening domestically in those countries.
Oct. 10, 2025
Elad Israeli
Donald Trump
Opinion
Project 2028: America’s ‘Back to the Future’ moment on Iran
The shifting political landscape calls for Israel and its supporters to adjust agendas and talking points.
Dec. 17, 2024
Elad Israeli
National Defense and Security
Opinion
Project 2028: How changing politics will affect US security assistance to Israel
The shifting political landscape calls on Israel and its supporters to adjust agendas and talking points.
Nov. 22, 2024
Elad Israeli
U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for a photo opportunity during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. Photo by Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Biden’s too little, too late
Israel-Saudi normalization will not be achieved before Election Day.
Aug. 5, 2024
Elad Israeli
An image of the American flag lights up the 580,000-square-foot Exosphere at Sphere as part of a Fourth of July celebration in Las Vegas on July 4, 2024. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.
Opinion
We need a renewal of American purpose
“Team America” is breaking up and Jews are suffering the consequences.
Jul. 9, 2024
Elad Israeli