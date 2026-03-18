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Elana Broitman

Ukrainian refugees. Credit: Pawel Konarzewski/The Jewish Agency for Israel.
Opinion
Here’s how we can help 100,000 new Ukrainian refugees
The nonprofit and faith-based sector has developed a depth of expertise in providing all these services and must play a role in any resettlement strategy.
May. 27, 2022
Elana Broitman