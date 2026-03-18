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Erez Levanoni

Erez Levanoni is a veteran Israeli author and diplomat.

Israelis protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, outside the home of Defence Minister Yoav Galant in Moshav Amikam, on July 8, 2023. Photo by Shir Torem/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ???? ????? ???? ????? ???? ????? ????? ?????? ?????? ???? ????
Opinion
The old elite vs. judicial reform
A strategy of dominating unelected institutions can only work for so long.
Jul. 12, 2023
Erez Levanoni