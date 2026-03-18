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Hussein Aboubakr Mansour

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Saudi Royal Court with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Analysis
Washington must accept the limits of diplomacy with Iran
A new JCPOA-style agreement risks misreading the region’s trajectory: it would not stabilize the Middle East but re-empower Iran at the precise moment when its regional project is weakening.
May. 20, 2025
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Al Jazeera
Opinion
Trump’s plan vs. Qatari power
Feb. 17, 2025
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Hamas terrorists register Palestinian children for “Saif Al-Quds” camps in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on June 14, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
A child’s simple faith
Dec. 14, 2021
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Members of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, hold pictures of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest march in the southern Gaza Strip against the reprinting of a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in France, on Oct. 26, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Symbolic warfare in the Middle East
Israelis keep pointing to the fact that events in Jerusalem, Gaza and the Israeli interior were not connected. Although this is empirically true, symbolic activities are by definition transcendent and not bound by empirical reality.
Jun. 7, 2021
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Credit: Wadiia via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Arab reactions to Gaza
Arab media is still saturated with anti-Semitism and hatred towards Israel; yet for the first time, there are new voices, both official and non-official, taking a strong anti-Hamas position.
May. 19, 2021
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech regarding the coronavirus outbreak, at the P.A. headquarters in Ramallah, May 5, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The old, embittered leadership of Mahmoud Abbas
His decision to effectively cancel elections, while saving himself from a risky gamble, aggravates a volatile situation, angering Palestinians and Hamas alike.
May. 6, 2021
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Opinion
The Iranian trap
In the Middle East, regimes have the nasty habit of tapping into holy causes for legitimacy, yet those holy causes become new religions that no one can control.
Apr. 28, 2021
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Hezbollah's supporters at Liberation Day. Bint Jbeil, 25 May 2014. Credit: Gabriele Pedrini/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Iran holds Lebanon hostage as its economy collapses
With each passing day, the situation seems to become more apparent: Lebanon is completely under the mercy of Iran.
Mar. 22, 2021
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
Saudi’s chief diplomat delivers judgment on the Palestinian leadership
In a decisive interview, Prince Bandar bin Sultan makes it all too clear: The days of Saudi unconditional support are over.
Oct. 26, 2020
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour