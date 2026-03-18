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Jason Greenblatt

Jason Greenblatt

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2015. Credit: Robert Bock via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
In Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Muslims I met could not have been kinder or more respectful of my faith
What a contrast it was to the atmosphere of hate in parts of the U.S.
Feb. 9, 2023
Jason Greenblatt
Thomas L. Friedman
Opinion
Thomas Friedman should let Netanyahu govern, then criticize him
Nov. 14, 2022
Jason Greenblatt
Torch-carrying protesters in Charlottesville march chanting anti-Semitic and anti-minority slogans on Aug. 11, 2017. Source: Twitter.
Column
For ‘CNN’ and anti-Semitism, not perfect but a good start
Aug. 25, 2022
Jason Greenblatt
The empty Warsaw Ghetto Square at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem during Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 21, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Humanity is in this together
Let us remember what happens when evil is allowed to prevail, but let us also remember the tremendous good humanity is capable of and what we must all strive for.
Apr. 22, 2020
Jason Greenblatt
Hamas Gaza political bureau head Yahya Sinwar. (MEMRI)
Opinion
Gaza: A failed experiment by Hamas
Many blame Israel, Egypt and/or the Palestinian Authority for the situation in Gaza. Too few, however, focus their criticism on Hamas, which has been the de facto ruling entity of Gaza for a decade.
May. 13, 2018
Jason Greenblatt