Iranian media claims missiles fired at US Navy vessel in Strait of Hormuz
An unnamed senior American official denied that an American ship was struck.
Iranian forces fired two missiles at a U.S. Navy vessel attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to the regime’s semi-official Fars News Agency.
U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East region, did not immediately respond to a JNS request for comment regarding the unconfirmed report.
An unnamed senior American official told Axios that a U.S. ship was not hit by missiles.
CENTCOM said early on Monday that it would begin supporting “Project Freedom” to ensure the free flow of commercial shipping through the vital global trade route.
The operation, directed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to safeguard merchant vessels transiting the strait, through which CENTCOM noted that roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer pass.
CENTCOM said the mission will include guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, unmanned systems and about 15,000 personnel.