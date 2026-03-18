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Joshua Teitelbaum

Jamal Khashoggi speaking in Washington, D.C., in March 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Israel should keep a low profile on the Khashoggi case
Riyadh and Jerusalem have become what political scientist Evan Resnick has termed “allies of convenience,” if not “allies of conviction.”
Nov. 26, 2018
Joshua Teitelbaum