More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Josiah Rotenberg

A view of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Photo by Judy Lash Balint.
Opinion
Applying the Abraham Accords to the Temple Mount
Ironically, while Jews are forbidden from praying at the holiest site in Judaism, it is Muslims beyond Israel’s borders who are beginning to complain about how the site has been overrun by hostile Palestinians.
Nov. 11, 2020
Josiah Rotenberg