Maayan Hoffman

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
At the annual Feast of Tabernacles, lawmaker Sharren Haskel cuts her hair in solidarity with Iranian women protesting against oppression, and tells MPs that Judeo-Christian values require urgent action on behalf of the Persian people.
Israel’s coronavirus czar: Israel, like other countries in the Northern Hemisphere, is likely to experience coinciding waves of flu and coronavirus this winter • Omicron-specific vaccines to arrive in the country within a month.