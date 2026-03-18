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Maayan Hoffman

Mount Odem Winery is one of more than 25 Israeli wineries taking part in the Jerusalem Wine Festival. Photo by Nimrod Cohen Nimco.
Features
Winemakers bring hope to Jerusalem from Israel’s frontlines
After 22 months of war, more than 25 local wineries and brands are set to participate in the Jerusalem Wine Festival at the Israel Museum.
Aug. 4, 2025
Maayan Hoffman
The Goyim Defense League hung banners supporting Kanye "Ye" West's comments about Jews over a Los Angeles bridge, Oct. 22, 2022. Source: Twitter.
Antisemitism
JNS poll hijacked by 4chan: ‘Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks are true’
Oct. 30, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Kikar HaShabbat conference at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem Hotel, Sept. 12, 2022. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli elections: JNS readers crown Bibi king in online election survey
Oct. 30, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (center) receives the Israel Allies Award. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
Antisemitism
Stephen Harper gets Israel Allies Award for ‘faith-based diplomacy’
“I am proud to continue to use my voice in support of the State of Israel, while addressing and forcefully denouncing the ongoing and very worrisome rise of anti-Semitism,” Harper said.
Oct. 21, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
Israeli parliamentarian Sharren Haskel cuts her hair in solidarity with Iranian women protesting state-sanctioned oppression, at the annual Feast of Tabernacles in Jerusalem on Oct. 11, 2022. Credit: Maayan Hoffman.
Features
Israeli MK to Christian parliamentarians: ‘Demand your govts. sanction Iran’
At the annual Feast of Tabernacles, lawmaker Sharren Haskel cuts her hair in solidarity with Iranian women protesting against oppression, and tells MPs that Judeo-Christian values require urgent action on behalf of the Persian people.
Oct. 12, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
MK Yuli Edelstein (holding the sign on the right), co-chairman of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, and the IAF March 2022 mission to Israel. Credit: Avi Hayun/Israel Allies Foundation.
Culture and Society
Pastor Larry Huch is No. 1 on the 2022 ‘Top 50 Christian Allies’ list
The allies include Hollywood stars and politicians, from Pat Boone and Chuck Norris to Stephen Harper and Nikki Haley.
Oct. 8, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
From left: Ashwini Chaudhary, president of Golden Ratio Films India; Piiyush Singh, co-founder and group COO of Vistas Media Capital; and Atul Pandey, co-founder of Hundred Films. Photo by Maayan Hoffman.
Features
Bollywood is coming to Israel
“Heroes of Haifa” centers on a battle won by Indian soldiers in World War I.
Sep. 22, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
Israeli officials conduct a COVID-19 “war game” exercise at the headquarters of the military’s Alon coronavirus task force in Ramle. Credit: Maayan Hoffman.
Israel News
Israeli health officials hold COVID ‘war games,’ brace for ‘twindemic’
Israel’s coronavirus czar: Israel, like other countries in the Northern Hemisphere, is likely to experience coinciding waves of flu and coronavirus this winter • Omicron-specific vaccines to arrive in the country within a month.
Sep. 7, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog reenacting a famous photograph of Theodor Herzl. Photo: Haim Zach/GPO
Israel News
Jewish leaders commemorate Herzl’s vision on 125th anniversary of First Zionist Congress
Delegates say the event brought Jews around the world together, but fell short of setting any policies to effect change.
Aug. 29, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Emil Salman/POOL.
Features
The downfall of Israeli intel in Washington?
The relationship between the Israeli intelligence community and its American counterpart has worsened since President Joe Biden took office, senior Israeli analysts tell JNS.
Aug. 24, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
Likud parliamentary candidate Dan Illouz placed 33rd on the party's electoral list for national elections slated for Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Maayan Hoffman.
Features
Meet the Likud’s new advocate for Anglo immigrants
Montreal-born Dan Illouz recently secured the “immigrant” slot on the political party’s electoral list and has a high probability of entering parliament following Israel’s Nov. 1 elections.
Aug. 22, 2022
Maayan Hoffman
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