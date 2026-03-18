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Mark Durie

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden walks with supporters at a march in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Aug. 9, 2019. Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Joe Biden courts Islam, not Muslims
Politicians would be wise to court the Muslim vote on the basis of the humanity of Muslims, not their religion.
Aug. 12, 2020
Mark Durie