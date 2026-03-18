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Melanie Goldberg

The campus of Brooklyn College, where Melanie Goldberg was kicked out of an anti-Israel event for taking out pro-Israel information sheets to rebut the speaker. Credit: Gabriel Liendo via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Jewish students have the right to feel safe on campus
Nov. 25, 2014
Melanie Goldberg