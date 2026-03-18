Menachem Posner

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Nestled deep in the Amazon lies one of most isolated Jewish communities in the world, which Rabbi Arieh and Devorah Lea Raichman have called home for nearly 10 years, running the Chabad House in Manaus.