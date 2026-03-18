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Menachem Posner

Forensic Center in Shura Military Base
Israel News
The painful, painstaking work of Israel’s burial societies
“There are no words to describe what I’ve seen. These are things I have never seen before and hope never to see again,” says Menachem Levy.
Oct. 30, 2023
Menachem Posner
Rabbi Levi and Lea Duchman with well-wishers right after their marriage. With 1,500 guests from around the world, including leading rabbis, dignitaries and Emirati royals, the wedding was the largest Jewish event in the history of the United Arab Emirates. Credit: Jewish UAE/Christopher Pike.
Features
Abu Dhabi rabbinic wedding landmark event for Jewish life in Arab world
Sep. 14, 2022
Menachem Posner
Rabbi Mordechai and Zlata Lewin, and their children, watch a military flyover in Normandy, France, site of the decisive Allied landing on D-Day that turned the tide of World War II. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Features
What it’s like to be the rabbi on the beaches of Normandy 75 years after D-Day
Jun. 6, 2019
Menachem Posner
“The recent tragic mosque terror attacks have shown that real faith crosses religious divides,” noted New Zealand Parliament member Duncan Webb. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Jewish Life
New Zealand rabbi consoles families still reeling after mosque massacre
“People are in pain, and we share in that pain. In moments like these, we are reminded how united we are,” said Rabbi Mendy Goldstein, co-director of Chabad of New Zealand.
Mar. 22, 2019
Menachem Posner
When Rabbi Arieh Raichman was growing up in Texas, he never imagined that he would be koshering pots and pans in Brazil's Amazon River. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Features
What it’s like to be the rabbi of the rainforest
Nestled deep in the Amazon lies one of most isolated Jewish communities in the world, which Rabbi Arieh and Devorah Lea Raichman have called home for nearly 10 years, running the Chabad House in Manaus.
Mar. 5, 2019
Menachem Posner