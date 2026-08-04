The Haredi draft: How a limited deferment turned into a national dispute

Few disputes have proved as durable—or as politically disruptive—in Israel as the deferment of military service for Haredi yeshivah students. The issue has repeatedly reached the Supreme Court, destabilized governing coalitions and become one of the country’s defining debates over equality and burden-sharing.

Yet the arrangement did not begin as a broad exemption for Haredi men. It began as a limited administrative accommodation, introduced under the exceptional conditions of Israel’s founding and intended to protect a small number of full-time Torah scholars. Over the following decades, however, demographic growth, political bargaining and the incentives created by the deferment system transformed that narrow measure into an institution around which Haredi society increasingly organized itself.

The central question is how that transformation occurred: how a bounded concession became the basis of a broad social system, and why reversing it eventually became far more difficult than creating it had been.

Ben-Gurion and the Haredim

In 1948, as the new state fought for survival and assembled the Israel Defense Forces from the armed organizations of the pre-state period, Haredi representatives submitted the names of several hundred full-time yeshivah students whose studies they asked the government to protect.

The request did not initially reflect blanket Haredi opposition to military service. “At the establishment of the state, Agudat Yisrael supported Israel and, in its newspapers, called on its members to enlist in the army,” Dr. Gilad Malach of the Israel Democracy Institute told JNS.

The request came only three years after the Holocaust had destroyed much of Europe’s yeshivah world, together with the communities, scholars and institutions that had sustained it. For the surviving Haredi leadership, the question was not simply whether several hundred young men should serve. It was whether the remaining centers of advanced Torah scholarship could survive another disruption before they had been rebuilt.

Haredi leaders argued that conscripting their students would deprive the shattered religious community of the rabbis, teachers and communal leaders needed to reconstruct its institutional life. The loss was understood not merely in organizational terms, but as the destruction of an entire religious civilization.

“What was destroyed was a Torah-based civilization that had matured over at least a thousand years in Europe. The Haredi attempt has been nothing less than the rebuilding of that civilization,” Gedalia Guttentag, deputy editor of Mishpacha magazine, told JNS.

Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer, a prominent Haredi rabbi and writer, described that project as existing in tension with the broader Zionist enterprise. “At the start of the State of Israel, a parallel project was set up to revive the old world that was destroyed in Europe in Israel.” Pfeffer explained that the Haredi community sought to invest in what it regarded as the established “3,000-year Judaism,” rather than place its hopes primarily in the new State of Israel.

Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion accepted a limited accommodation. The government did not enact a permanent exemption for Haredi men as a legally defined group. Instead, the defense minister used his administrative authority to defer the service of a bounded number of students. Although exact records of the original agreement were not preserved, later historical accounts indicate that the initial quota did not exceed 400 active students.

The arrangement allowed both sides to protect their immediate interests without resolving the underlying dispute. The Haredi leadership secured protection for institutions it considered indispensable to post-Holocaust reconstruction. The state preserved the general legal obligation to serve, since the students received conditional deferments rather than an automatic and permanent exemption.

Malach described the original understanding as a division between broad participation and the preservation of a limited scholarly group. “The deal was support for the state and recruitment into the army, while allowing those studying Torah to build a rabbinical elite,” he said.

Guttentag challenged the idea that the Haredi objective was ever restricted to producing a small elite. “If your goal is to rebuild a civilization, then having a few thousand elite learners is not enough. You need an ecosystem. To rebuild what was lost in the Holocaust, you need a large community that breathes Torah.”

That disagreement points to an ambiguity present from the arrangement’s beginning. The state treated the deferments as a limited exception designed to protect a vulnerable institution. Haredi leaders could regard the same accommodation as the foundation for rebuilding a much broader Torah-centered society.

For Ben-Gurion, the arrangement also served an immediate political purpose. The new state was attempting to consolidate its authority while avoiding internal religious conflicts that might fracture the Jewish population. Forcing a confrontation over several hundred students during the War of Independence would have yielded relatively little additional manpower while risking a deeper rupture with a Haredi community already suspicious that a secular Zionist state would seek to absorb or transform its institutions.

The arrangement therefore combined institutional preservation with political pragmatism. It protected a small group, imposed a limited military cost and postponed the unresolved question of whether Torah study should confer a general right to non-service. It remained workable as long as the number of students was small and the wider meaning of the accommodation remained undefined.

Its transformation began when those conditions no longer held.

From temporary deferment to permanent framework

Describing the early policy simply as an exemption obscures how it operated. Under the 1949 Defense Service Law, the defense minister could postpone an individual’s service, but the initial deferment did not permanently extinguish his military obligation.

Yeshivah students generally had to renew their status while remaining enrolled in recognized full-time study. Ordinary employment was restricted, and leaving the approved framework could reactivate the obligation to serve.

The system therefore appeared to assume that some students would remain in advanced Torah study while others would eventually leave the yeshivah, serve in the military and enter the workforce. A 1958 agreement negotiated by Defense Ministry Director-General Shimon Peres established age-based exit arrangements. Younger men leaving full-time study faced regular service, while those leaving at a later age could perform shortened service or enter the reserve system.

The policy protected continued scholarship without formally assuming that every student would remain in yeshivah indefinitely. Yet its structure created a powerful incentive to do exactly that. Continued enrollment preserved deferred status; leaving exposed the student to conscription.

“If a student wanted to leave the yeshivah, he had to go to the army,” Malach explained. “But the result was that many did not leave; they remained in yeshivot and later in kollelim,” where the students are mostly married men.

The deferment affected far more than military recruitment. It shaped decisions about education, employment and membership in the Haredi community. Remaining in the yeshivah allowed a man to avoid immediate conscription. Leaving could require military service before he was able to establish himself in the labor market.

During the early 1970s, successive political agreements increased the number of students permitted to receive deferments. The state continued to treat the arrangement as a bounded exception, but the quota was repeatedly raised as the Haredi educational system expanded.

The decisive change came in 1977, when the quota disappeared altogether.

Begin and the Haredim

Menachem Begin’s election victory ended nearly three decades of Labor-led government and returned Agudat Yisrael to the governing coalition after 25 years in opposition. Among the coalition agreements was the removal of the remaining numerical restriction on yeshivah deferments.

The change did more than allow additional students to qualify. Until then, the state had continued, however inconsistently, to define the arrangement as an exception limited by a national quota. After the quota was removed, eligibility depended increasingly on enrollment in a recognized institution and compliance with the formal requirements of full-time study.

The political change reinforced the administrative one. Agudat Yisrael’s return to government gave Haredi representatives greater influence over the institutions around which their community was organized. The Begin government also expanded support for yeshivot and Haredi education, allowing those institutions to accommodate a growing student population and longer periods of study.

The social meaning of deferment gradually changed. Under a fixed quota, it distinguished a protected group of students from the wider Haredi male population. Once the quota disappeared, prolonged yeshivah study could become the expected path for a much larger share of the community.

Remaining in study increasingly signaled religious commitment and communal belonging. Leaving the yeshivah did not merely expose a man to conscription; it could also be interpreted as a rejection of the standards around which Haredi male life was being organized.

Deferment did not single-handedly create the Haredi society of learners. Rabbinic leadership, demographic growth, educational norms and public funding were all essential to its development. But unrestricted deferment removed a major external constraint on that model. It allowed more men to remain in yeshivot and kollels for longer periods, while restrictions on employment made departure economically and legally difficult.

The result was a self-reinforcing system. Broader deferments enabled institutional growth. Larger institutions normalized prolonged study. That normalization, in turn, generated stronger communal and political pressure to preserve the arrangement.

What had begun as state protection for a bounded number of students was becoming the standard framework governing Haredi male adulthood.

The collapse of the original arrangement

Once the quota was removed, the deferment system expanded alongside the Haredi educational system. By 1987, 17,017 men were receiving deferments. By August 1997, 28,772 men were receiving deferments. In that year, approximately 8% of the country’s eligible military cohort received deferments on the basis of full-time Torah study.

The formal mechanism had not changed as dramatically as the population it covered. Students still technically received conditional deferments rather than permanent exemptions. In practice, however, relatively few men who left deferred status subsequently entered military service.

State Comptroller’s Office reviews also found inadequate supervision of whether registered students were studying full time or complying with restrictions on employment. In practice, repeatedly renewed deferments had become a pathway to lifelong non-service.

The growth changed the nature of the public question. A defense minister could plausibly exercise individual discretion to protect a small number of students under exceptional circumstances. A policy covering tens of thousands of people, however, determined how military obligations were distributed between entire sectors of Israeli society.

The arrangement also shaped participation in the workforce, yeshivah enrollment and the distribution of state support. It could no longer be understood as a narrow administrative exception. It had become a central social policy.

In 1998, the Supreme Court concluded that the arrangement had reached a scale at which it could no longer rest on the defense minister’s general administrative authority. The ruling did not order the immediate conscription of every yeshivah student, nor did it determine an appropriate quota, exemption age or alternative service framework.

Its conclusion was institutional. A policy governing the military obligations of an entire population group constituted a fundamental national arrangement that required explicit legislation by the Knesset.

The court delayed the effect of its ruling for one year, giving lawmakers time to establish a statutory framework. By then, however, returning to the original scale of the deferment system would have required dismantling a social structure that had developed over several decades.

The question was no longer how to preserve a few hundred Torah scholars while maintaining the general obligation to serve. It was whether the Knesset could reconcile a deeply established Haredi social system with the military obligations imposed on the rest of the country.

The deferment arrangement endured because it had become far more than a military accommodation. It protected institutional autonomy, sustained the yeshivah and kollel system, delayed men’s exposure to both conscription and employment, and embodied the Haredi project of rebuilding the Torah world destroyed in the Holocaust.

What followed was nearly three decades of legislation, court rulings and political compromise, none of which resolved the fundamental disagreement that the original accommodation had merely postponed.

This is the second article in a JNS series on the Haredim. You can read the first article here.