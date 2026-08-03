Huckabee ridicules Cenk Uygur, Javier Bardem over Israel claims

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee criticized media figures and a Hollywood actor in a series of posts on X over the weekend, accusing them of spreading misinformation about Israel.

In one post early on Sunday, Huckabee mocked left-wing Turkish-American political commentator Cenk Uygur during a heated online exchange about Israel and the Gaza Strip. Re-sharing a clip of Uygur claiming Israel “wants more land,” Huckabee endorsed another user’s critique calling Uygur a “walking, shouting nervous breakdown masquerading as a political commentator.” Huckabee added that it was the “best description I’ve ever seen of the screaming, sweaty guy who is like an HOA [homeowner association] President who doesn’t like a resident’s porch light.”

Best description I’ve ever seen of the screaming sweaty guy who is like the HOA President who does like a resident’s porch light. https://t.co/Z0XcuKuqj4 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 2, 2026

Later that day, Huckabee targeted Spanish actor and left-wing activist Javier Bardem, rejecting his viral social media claims linking Israel to a surge of Moroccan migrants entering Spain. Dismissing Bardem’s commentary on regional affairs, Huckabee called the accusation a “laughable new blood libel.”

“This laughable new blood libel by another dim-witted actor, who is as qualified to talk about Israel as Charles Schumer is to offer tips on grilling burgers, actually blames Israel for the illegal immigrants flooding Spain,” Huckabee wrote, adding that Bardem was “‘Dumb & Dumber’ rolled into one person.”