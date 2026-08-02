More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Jews at Cornell aghast after Ivy won’t prevent return of student who said he wouldn’t work for a Jew

“Do we really go to school with this guy, and is Cornell going to dig itself out of this hole?” Ezra Galperin, a rising senior at the private institution, told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Austin Franco’s family has reportedly kicked him out of the house after the Cornell University student told a prospective employer that he was “not interested in working for a Jew,” but the private Ivy in Ithaca, N.Y., is not expelling him.

Michael Kotlikoff, president of Cornell, stated last week that the school is “aware of antisemitic statements made by a student during a recent media appearance.

“We condemn these statements specifically, and antisemitism generally, as detestable, ignorant and fully at odds with the values of the Cornell community,” Kotlikoff said.

He added, however, that “as a university built on the solid foundations of our nation’s democratic freedoms, Cornell has an obligation to fiercely defend freedom of speech, even when we find that speech abhorrent.”

When JNS sought comment from Cornell, the school referred it to Kotlikoff’s statement.

Two Jewish students at Cornell told JNS that the university’s response is insufficient.

“We deserve answers,” Ezra Galperin, a rising senior, told JNS.

“If he really is returning in the fall, he’s going to have to encounter Jewish students,” Galperin said. “I have to ask what the university is going to do to ensure that he doesn’t direct his hostility toward them.”

The whole situation is “embarrassing,” according to the government and Jewish studies major.

“Is this the kind of person Cornell wants going into the world and saying, ‘This is the type of person who comes out of Cornell?’” he said. “Do we really go to school with this guy, and is Cornell going to dig itself out of this hole?”

Things have been better for Jewish students on campus in the past year, and the Cornell administration has “really heard our concerns” over the past two years, according to Galperin, which makes the situation “all the more disappointing,” he said.

“I hope the administration will take this as an opportunity to accept accountability,” he said.

Davian Gekman, a rising senior at Cornell who is studying industrial and labor relations, told JNS that the school would probably have made a stronger statement if it was a different minority group being targeted.

Instead, the Ivy made what he called a “blanket” comment.

“There hasn’t been a lot of assurances to the Jewish community on campus, especially with the recent news that he’s coming back to campus,” Gekman said.

“If that’s the case, then I would like to see something from Cornell that explains, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do to ensure the protection of the Jewish community from antisemitism coming from this student,’” he said.

Franco told British broadcaster Piers Morgan in a recent interview that he has “had bad experiences with Jews.

Campus Antisemitism Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
A "March For Palestine" in London on Oct. 21, 2023, to "demand an end to the war on Gaza." Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFT via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Alleged Hamas financier arrested in the UK
“Hamas cannot function without injections of money through its illicit financial networks,” said John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security.
Aug. 2, 2026
Palestine Action activists take part in a protest outside Edinburgh High Court, as the banned group fights its proscription in Scotland on July 9, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.
World News
UK Supreme Court to reconsider Palestine Action ban
“We will continue to fight this proscription all the way, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights,” a co-founder of the terror group said.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Fire
World News
‘Suspicious’ fire destroys kosher restaurant in Montreal
“Jewish Canadians have heard enough condemnations and promises. Now we need action,” B’nai Brith Canada said.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
Israel News
First human trial supports Israeli immune therapy for Alzheimer’s
Rather than target amyloid plaques, the potential new treatment aims to restore immune functions that naturally decline with age.
Aug. 1, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Toronto Police Car
World News
Five Toronto police officers disciplined for glorifying Oct. 7 on official podcast
“We expect accountability that reflects the seriousness of these findings, along with meaningful reforms to ensure this never happens again on an official Toronto police platform,” CIJA said.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Harriet and Mark Levin at the grave of their son, Staff Sgt. Michael Levin, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of his death, July 30, 2026. Photo by Liora Rubinstein.
Feature
Twenty years after Michael Levin fell in Lebanon, his legacy is still growing
At a memorial event, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Levin’s parents reflected on the Lone Soldier Center that has transformed the lives of thousands of lone soldiers from Israel and abroad.
Aug. 1, 2026
Steve Linde
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Decoding the settler violence narrative for Americans
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips