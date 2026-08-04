Trump slams Iran’s ‘duplicitous’ denial of diplomatic talks

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Iranian leadership on Monday, calling them “unbelievably duplicitous” after Tehran denied it was negotiating directly with Washington, and declaring that a U.S. naval blockade will remain until an agreement or “total surrender” is achieved.

In a sharp post on Truth Social, Trump pushed back against Iranian assertions that no diplomatic talks were taking place.

“They ask for a meeting, some would say ‘beg,’ talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with ‘Oman,’” Trump wrote.

The president dismissed Iran’s claims of regional authority, asserting that the Strait of Hormuz is under full American military containment.

“They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our ‘Blockade’ or, as some say, ‘The United States Wall of Steel!’” Trump added. “Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished ... IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Earlier Monday, speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that the United States is actively engaged in negotiations with Iran following last-minute diplomatic interventions from Middle Eastern allies, averting what he described as a massive impending U.S. military strike.

The president said that U.S. forces were poised to launch a severe military assault before high-level calls halted the operation.

“We were going to hit them very hard yesterday,” Trump said. “Harder than any attack I think I can say, generals, from a point of knowledge, any attack since World War II. That’s pretty big.”

According to Trump, the operation was halted after Iranian officials requested talks, backed by outreach from regional leaders.

“We were set to go and they called, and in addition Saudi Arabia called and the UAE called and Qatar called,” Trump said. “I don’t want to use the word ‘begging,’ but in particular, Iran did not want to be hit.”

Addressing mixed signals regarding whether diplomatic channels remained open, Trump rejected Iranian denials that discussions were underway.

“We have a conflict with Iran, and that’s working out very well, very, very well.” the president said. “When we talk, we say we’re talking. If we’re not talking, when you ask me ... I’ll say it. But we are talking. Right now we’re talking.”

Trump outlined a two-phase framework for the discussions, demanding immediate movement on maritime security in the Arabian Gulf followed by strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Phase one ... we are talking about the Strait (of Hormuz), the opening of the Strait. Having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open,” Trump said. “And phase two is we then will talk about the nuclear capacity ... the denuclearization of Iran. Has to happen.”

Trump emphasized that the window for a diplomatic resolution is rapidly closing, describing the current dialogue as Tehran’s final opportunity to avoid military escalation.

“We’ll find out today or tomorrow. I mean they are going to go quickly one way or the other,” Trump said. “This is a last chance for them to sign a good document.”

A senior military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Monday that Tehran is negotiating only with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz and is not engaged in talks with the United States.

If the naval blockade on Iranian ports remains, “U.S. forces will face casualties,” Mohsen Rezaei threatened, according to Tehran’s state-run Press TV outlet. He added that Washington “must change its behavior and honor its commitments.”

The Iranian statement came amid a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas, enforced by U.S. Central Command to cut off Iranian oil revenues and maritime trade.