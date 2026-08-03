More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

‘Thank God my father isn’t alive to see this,’ says owner of Montreal building, in which kosher restaurant torched

“You try to take us down, we’ll come back bigger and better,” Howard Szalavetz told JNS, of plans to rebuild the restaurant as police probe the fire as a possible hate crime.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Montreal fire
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
(Aug. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The apparent arson attack on a kosher restaurant in his Montreal building would have devastated his father, a Holocaust survivor who died in 2021, Howard Szalavetz told JNS.

“Thank God my father isn’t alive to see this,” said Szalavetz, 61, who bought the building with his father in 1987 and has owned it since. “It would have been horrible for him.”

Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in an incident that authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.

Firefighters were called at about 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 1 to a commercial building near Décarie Boulevard and Plamondon Avenue in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal, the city’s police department, SPVM, told JNS.

The fire caused “major damage,” but no injuries were reported, the police department said.

Szalavetz shared video footage with JNS of a person appearing to leave the scene after the fire began. The police department told JNS that due to that footage, it transferred the case to its arson and explosives unit.

“We have not excluded any potential avenues of investigation,” the police department told JNS.

Montreal fire
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.

Szalavetz, who was born and raised in Montreal, said that he was awakened at about 3:30 a.m. and that he rushed to the building, which is about five minutes from his home. He understood the severity of the situation but said that it did not occur to him that the fire might have been set intentionally.

“My first thought was, ‘OK, it’s a restaurant,’” he said. “Even though it’s Friday night and it’s closed, restaurants are prone to grease fires.”

The scene outside the restaurant was “mayhem,” Szalavetz told JNS.

“You could see the building,” he said. “It wasn’t as engulfed in flames when I got there, but you could see the carnage. It was a very sad moment.”

The sight of the Jewish-owned business burning evoked Kristallnacht, the Nazi-organized pogrom also known as the “night of broken glass,” for Szalavetz, and it would certainly have done the same for his father, he said.

He and his father bought the the property and ran a taxi company out of the building for several years, before they moved into real estate.

“I have a lot of memories there,” he told JNS. “I moved out, moved back. The place has a lot more memories than just being a building I own. I spent a good part of my life there.”

Montreal fire
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.

It was not until about 8 a.m., about five hours after the fire began, that Szalavetz started to consider that it might not have been an accident.

Once firefighters could safely enter the building, they put on oxygen masks and retrieved the digital video recorder connected to the garage’s surveillance system, he said.

Electricity and gas had been shut off across several blocks, so Szalavetz joined police officers and firefighters in the lobby of a nearby hotel that had generator power to watch the footage.

“You could literally see somebody on the deck doing something,” he told JNS. “It was just before 3 a.m. The restaurant was closed, so he wasn’t there as a patron.”

“Then you see him move to the other side. You see him light something. You see the fire start. Then you see him walk away—run away,” he said.

“At that moment, the police said it was no longer just a fire,” he told JNS.

Szalavetz told JNS that he is convinced the attack was motivated by Jew-hatred.

Montreal fire
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.

“To me, the writing is on the wall,” he said. “It seems like a hate crime. There doesn’t seem to be another logical explanation, because they only targeted the kosher restaurant. They didn’t target the whole building.”

He never imagined that such an attack would occur in Montreal, despite the rise in Jew-hatred incidents since Oct. 7.

“I know these boys. They’re good boys,” he said, of Ynon Cohen and Meir Azerad, the brothers-in-law who opened the restaurant in 2023. “They don’t have enemies. They don’t owe people money. I’ve had conversations with them.”

The restaurant was “incredibly, incredibly popular,” Szalavetz told JNS.

“Montreal doesn’t have a huge selection of kosher restaurants,” he said. “It has several, but until then, it was more of, ‘We’ve got a captive audience. We don’t have to excel because we’ve got you as a captive client.’”

“These boys came in and really put a lot of effort into quality service and went above and beyond,” he said. “The result was that every night they were open, they were packed solid.”

The attack was the result of “inaction” in the face of rising Jew-hatred in Montreal, according to Szalavetz.

Montreal fire
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.

“As I said recently to somebody, I think it was actually a firefighter or a police officer, ‘This is what happens when society reacts this way after Oct. 7,’” he told JNS. “You allow protesters to become violent. You allow them to harass students at universities. This is another step down that path.”

“When you allow lesser incidents to go unpunished, you’re opening the door for more aggressive acts,” he said.

Since the attack, members of Montreal’s Jewish community have rallied around Cohen and Azerad, as they seek to rebuild the restaurant. Police and investigators have been “lovely” and “respectful,” Szalavetz told JNS.

“Both sides want to rebuild,” he said. “It’s more than a financial interest. It’s a moral interest. You cannot take us down.”

“It’s the Jewish survival instinct,” he told JNS. “You try to take us down. We’ll come back bigger and better. We’ll show you it’s only a setback.”

Suspected arson attack on Montreal kosher eatery
Montreal fire
1 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
2 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
3 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
4 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
5 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
6 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
7 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
8 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Montreal fire
9 of 9
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Suspected arson attack on Montreal kosher eatery
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Montreal fire
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.
Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on July 31, 2026. Credit: Howard Szalavetz.

The attack has not changed the way Szalavetz views his investments in Montreal, nor has it made him reconsider his or his daughters’ future there.

“I’ve invested in Montreal through two referendums about Quebec separation,” he said. “Millions of people live here and will continue to live here.”

“People have their lives. People have roots. People believe good will conquer evil and that truth will prevail,” he told JNS. “You have to have hope. You can’t put your head in the sand.”

“Every place has its problems,” he added. “Maybe we have a few more, but nobody is sheltered.”

Canada Hate Crimes
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is national reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Tisch NYPD
U.S. News
Anti-Jewish hate crimes up 53.3% in NYC in July, compared to last year, with Jews targeted in 70% of ‘confirmed’ hate crimes
“I remain deeply concerned and very troubled by the unacceptable spike in hate crimes, particularly driven by those targeting Jewish New Yorkers,” New York City Council speaker Julie Menin told JNS.
August 3, 2026 11:18 AM
Menachem Wecker, Rebecca Szlechter
Israeli battle tanks deploy in the Southern Lebanese village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, as seen from nearby Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, on Aug. 2, 2026. Photo by Ammar Ammar / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
US envoy urges caution as Israel, Lebanon resume talks in Rome
Ambassador Michel Issa warned that implementing the June framework requires careful work to protect civilians.
August 3, 2026 08:46 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. sailors observe F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Sea. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
Trump says planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed
“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” the U.S. president said of the negotiations.
Aug. 2, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
An image of Gaza is displayed in the background during a Massive Attack concert at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Sandrine Marty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag
Two members of the trip-hop group displayed an unauthorized emblem during a concert, which prompted a police investigation.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
15:40
Anti-Jewish hate crimes up 53.3% in NYC in July, compared to last year
15:25
Antisemitic conspiracies on social media in response to European wildfires, CyberWell says
15:12
Chair of Catholic Bishops calls for ‘intense prayer’ for success of negotiations with Hamas
15:00
‘I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,’ Trump says of Iran
14:45
‘Constructive, detailed’ meeting with Netanyahu, Board of Peace says
14:38
First two US deaths from cyclospora, Michigan says
14:32
NYC publisher inks book deal with antisemitic Palestinian, ‘Free Beacon’ reports
14:13
War in Iran working out ‘working out well, very, very well,’ Trump says
13:56
NYC official says city may use ‘sort of a library card-esque thing’ to bar non-New Yorkers from using city-run groceries
13:30
Brown president Christina Paxson resigns
13:20
44 ships redirected amid blockade on Iran, CENTCOM says
13:06
Baghdad mediating between Iran, US, Iraqi official says
12:15
‘Duplicitous’ Iran begged for talks, Trump says
12:05
Two GOP holdouts in Senate now say they will support Trump nominee for attorney general
11:50
Israel says it killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who took Rom Braslavski hostage on Oct. 7
11:45
Oil prices down amid talk of ceasefire extension, ‘New York Times’ reports
11:32
Former Mossad head joining private defense company
11:08
IDF won’t withdraw from ‘current lines’ in Gaza, Israeli official tells JNS
08:59
Iran says evidence shows Ukrainian strike on commercial vessel was deliberate
08:55
Ben-Gvir calls on Supreme Court to reject petitions challenging UNRWA law
08:51
Dichter slams Gaza disarmament deal, says it ignores light weapons used on Oct. 7
08:38
Israeli wins gold at U21 jiu-jitsu worlds in Abu Dhabi
08:33
Ben-Gvir criticizes court for freezing move to place crocodiles around prison
08:16
Herzog receives credentials of six new ambassadors
07:58
Israel expresses ‘concern’ over US-backed plan to disarm Hamas
07:56
Parent of terror victim marks 25 years since his daughter’s murder
07:30
Israeli ministry study exposes US pro-Palestinian groups’ funding mechanisms, terror ties
07:22
Turkey urges international action against Netanyahu over Gaza strikes
07:16
Herzog: Hamas must disarm before next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan
06:42
Yesh Atid MK warns US-Iran deal could undermine Israel’s interests
06:31
On anniversary of Haniyeh’s killing, IRGC vows ‘severe and crushing’ blow
05:59
US envoy says ‘great deal’ of technical work remains ahead of Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome
05:37
US envoy urges protection after Montreal kosher eatery arson
05:35
Montreal police probe antisemitic assault on visibly Jewish man
05:12
Temperatures to fall as heat wave eases across Israel
04:59
IDF indicts Nur Shams Battalion chief over deadly 2024 bombing
04:34
Israeli technology firms raise $1.5 billion in month
04:29
Israeli envoy sounds warning over antisemitic incidents in Montreal
04:26
Four Palestinians expected to be indicted over assault of off-duty IDF soldier
04:14
Florida man arrested for hate-crime vandalism of Sarasota synagogue
04:11
Iranian FM warns Riyadh against backing US, Israeli military action
04:08
Israel approves arming of Beersheva residents
04:00
Soccer star Dor Turgeman targeted by ‘Death to Israel’ chants in Montreal
03:45
Sen. Banks: Trump will ‘bomb the hell’ out of Iran without rapid deal
03:37
Tehran says it is not yet holding talks with US
03:36
Golan Druze mark new chapter after Oct. 7
03:24
Israel says it raised concerns with White House over deal to disarm Hamas
03:16
IDF: Defense minister’s statement on commander not coordinated
03:08
Gotliv: ‘No chance’ US-Iran talks will end in agreement
02:45
Tanker crew safe after nearby explosion off Oman
More Updates
JNS TV
Palestinians protesting in the city of Nablus in Samaria, on April 19, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The Palestinian Authority is no moderate alternative to Hamas
August 3, 2026 07:07 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The myth of the ‘Palestinians’
Mendi Glik
Meir Deutsch. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
It’s time to choose the Negev
Meir Deutsch