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Moshe Elad

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech regarding the coronavirus outbreak, at the P.A. headquarters in Ramallah, May 5, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Fatah no longer has much reason to celebrate
The Arab world and the Palestinians in particular no longer adhere to the empty slogan of “Palestine First.”
Dec. 30, 2021
Moshe Elad