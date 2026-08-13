Chabad House in Colombia damaged in earthquake

A Chabad house in Colombia was damaged in the earthquake that struck the South American country this week.

There were no injuries, but the roof and walls of the building in the town of Salento, located nearly 200 miles west of Bogota, were badly damaged by the tremor.

“Thank God, we emerged unscathed from the earthquake, and that is the miracle for us,” Chabad Rabbi Shmuel Friedman told JNS Wednesday. “Now we are dealing with the damage and the repairs so that we continue to be an open house to Jewish visitors from around the world.”

An online fundraising campaign for the Chabad house has already raised more than $45,000 out of a $200,000 goal.

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 265 people with hundreds more still missing.

Israel is sending an aid delegation to assist Colombia in recovery efforts.

More than 3,500 Chabad Houses operate in over 100 cities around the world.