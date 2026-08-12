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Majority of antisemitic social-media posts reported by Jewish communities remain online, study finds

A World Jewish Congress study found that social-media platforms removed just 19.5% of reported antisemitic posts, with Israel-related content among the least likely to be taken down.

Close-up of a tablet showing a social media post. Credit: Pixabay.
Close-up of a tablet showing a social media post. Credit: Pixabay.
(Aug. 12, 2026 / JNS)

More than 80% of antisemitic social-media posts reported by Jewish community members across Europe remained online, according to a World Jewish Congress study that found reporting content to platforms had little effect on whether it was removed.

Researchers examined 754 posts reported between February 2025 and April 2026 and found that 613 (81.2%) were still accessible when researchers checked them in May.

The study was conducted by the WJC’s Technology and Human Rights Institute, or TecHRI, which works with Jewish communities to identify and report online antisemitism. The institute launched its Hate Online: Preparedness and Empowerment reporting tool in 2025.

“Jewish individuals and institutions are the target of hate-fueled violence at a higher rate than any other religious or ethnic group. These acts are then glorified and promoted across social media platforms,” said Yfat Barak-Cheney, executive director of TecHRI.

“It is up to companies to enforce their policies and remove content when it violates existing standards designed to protect vulnerable communities,” she added.

The study found that reporting content had little effect on removal rates. Platforms removed 19.5% of formally flagged posts, compared with 18.2% of posts that were not reported, according to the study.

TikTok was the exception, removing 64% of the content reviewed, while every other major platform removed less than 15%, per the report. Facebook had the highest reporting rate, with 76% of posts flagged, but one of the lowest removal rates, at 13.9%.

Additionally, Israel-related antisemitism had the lowest removal rate, at 5.2%. The study also found that none of the 28 posts examined that compared Israeli policies with those of Nazi Germany were removed.

The study also examined 232 posts containing direct calls to harm Jews. Of those, 151 remained online. The WJC said the posts included ISIS publications calling for attacks on synagogues and Jewish neighborhoods in the United States and Europe, as well as unambiguous calls to murder Jewish people.

The WJC called on social-media companies to review their enforcement of antisemitism policies and publish data demonstrating that their reporting systems are effective. It also urged European regulators to use the Digital Services Act to scrutinize how platforms handle antisemitic content.

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