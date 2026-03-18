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Rob Derdiger (cropped)

Rob Derdiger

Rob Derdiger is the CEO of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.

AEPi at the University of Tennessee
Opinion
AEPi builds out its toolkit to help fix campus antisemitism
As a college fraternity that develops leadership for the Jewish community, we engage in direct programming and advocacy.
Sep. 3, 2025
Rob Derdiger
Anti-Israel demonstrators march near Columbia University in New York City on May 23, 2024. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images.
Opinion
The time to stop campus antisemitism is now
Jul. 14, 2024
Rob Derdiger
NYU AEPi Fundraiser
Opinion
Helping college DEI offices fix themselves has become part of AEPi’s mission
Dec. 29, 2023
Rob Derdiger