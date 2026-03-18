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Raheli Baratz-Rix

Demonstrators carry signs and flags during a protest in Tel Aviv against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
It’s not just about aliyah
Israel should be wary of feeding the “dual loyalty” narrative by focusing exclusively on the plight of Jewish refugees from Ukraine.
Mar. 7, 2022
Raheli Baratz-Rix
Amnesty International
Opinion
Amnesty crossed the line between legitimate criticism and anti-Semitism
Feb. 8, 2022
Raheli Baratz-Rix