More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Reuven Berko

Dr. Reuven Berko was the adviser on Arab affairs to the Jerusalem district police and a writer for Israel Hayom.

Arab-Israeli leaders at the “Gate of Mercy” site on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Feb, 25, 2019. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Jordan’s survival depends on Al-Aqsa
King Abdullah understands that if the Hashemite dynasty cedes control over managing Al-Aqsa, the throne will lose its religious legitimacy. They have not forgotten that the Palestinians tried to take control of Jordan and kick out the royal family in the 1970s.
Mar. 12, 2019
Reuven Berko
Arafat Irfaiya, 29, who confessed to the terrorist rape and murder of 19-year-old Tekoa resident Ori Ansbacher on Feb. 7, 2019 in the outskirts of Jerusalem. Photo Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The Palestinian incitement to rape
Feb. 14, 2019
Reuven Berko
Thousands of Palestinians in Ramallah protest against a social-security law established by the Palestinian Authority that has them concerned over the distribution of funds, Oct. 29, 2018. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
The lost art of Palestinian ‘protection’
Jan. 29, 2019
Reuven Berko
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech on the Trump administration’s Mideast policies at the American University in Cairo on Jan. 10, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
A tale of two (Cairo) speeches
Historical perspective has not been particularly kind to the vision former U.S. President Barack Obama presented in his speech, the regional and global repercussions of which have been destructive.
Jan. 14, 2019
Reuven Berko
Ayman Odeh
Opinion
In their wildest fantasies
In the morning, the Palestinians contemplate the use of terror, and at night, they plot to incite Arab citizens of Israel against the regimes of “betrayal and peace.”
Jan. 6, 2019
Reuven Berko
Members of Hamas's security forces patrol an area along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Understanding the local tribal code
The Palestinians are contemptuous of the stupidity and naiveté of the left, and see these as an asymmetry that holds their salvation—not to mention an Achilles’ heel via which they can strike at our people.
Dec. 26, 2018
Reuven Berko
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 27, 2018. Photo: Alaa Badarneh/AP.
Opinion
Palestinians are trying to have it both ways
Even as it collaborates with Israel, the Palestinian Authority is trying to outdo Hamas by inciting against Israel, hoping that this will improve its standing among the masses and shed its corrupt image.
Dec. 18, 2018
Reuven Berko
A pro-Hamas rally in Ramallah. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Fulfilling the prophecy
Throughout the ages, our path has ‎always been riddled with homegrown detractors trying ‎to undermine the elected leadership, however ‎successful and whether elected by God or by the ‎people via a democratic process.
Dec. 9, 2018
Reuven Berko
File photo: Head of the Hamas government Ismail Haniyeh (right) and senior Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmed at a news conference in Gaza City. Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas’s salvation through the gutter
The inter-Palestinian reconciliation is analogous to a death from a thousand cuts. The Gaza Strip and West Bank, two hostile entities towards one another, are not united in anything other than their dream to destroy Israel.
Dec. 2, 2018
Reuven Berko
Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s patience in Gaza will pay off
Things may have deteriorated, ‎but it was enough to spark fear in Hamas that the daring ‎intelligence-gathering mission was a prelude to an impending, ‎deadly Israeli blow.‎
Nov. 21, 2018
Reuven Berko
Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman (center) shakes hands with Ban Ki-moon, then secretary-general of the United Nations, in June 2016. Bin Salman was recently appointed as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, making him next in line to be king. His rise may have implications for Israeli-Saudi ties. Credit: U.N. Photo/Mark Garten.
Opinion
The little prince
There is an Arab saying that “the apology is sometimes worse than the crime.”
Oct. 24, 2018
Reuven Berko
Load More