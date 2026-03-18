Reuven Berko

King Abdullah understands that if the Hashemite dynasty cedes control over managing Al-Aqsa, the throne will lose its religious legitimacy. They have not forgotten that the Palestinians tried to take control of Jordan and kick out the royal family in the 1970s.
The Palestinians are contemptuous of the stupidity and naiveté of the left, and see these as an asymmetry that holds their salvation—not to mention an Achilles’ heel via which they can strike at our people.
Even as it collaborates with Israel, the Palestinian Authority is trying to outdo Hamas by inciting against Israel, hoping that this will improve its standing among the masses and shed its corrupt image.
Throughout the ages, our path has always been riddled with homegrown detractors trying to undermine the elected leadership, however successful and whether elected by God or by the people via a democratic process.
The inter-Palestinian reconciliation is analogous to a death from a thousand cuts. The Gaza Strip and West Bank, two hostile entities towards one another, are not united in anything other than their dream to destroy Israel.