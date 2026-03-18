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Ronni Gamzu

Then-Director-General of Israel's Health Ministry professor Ronni Gamzu attends a Finance Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on Jan. 7, 2014. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s last chance to defeat the outbreak without lockdowns
All must do their part so we can reduce infection rates without exacting a heavy price from the public. We deserve to get back to our normal lives as soon as possible.
Aug. 9, 2020
Ronni Gamzu