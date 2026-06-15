Why Slovenia matters for Israel and the Jewish world

Few political developments in Europe this year are likely to attract less international attention than the formation of a new government in Slovenia. Yet for Israel, for Jewish communities across Europe and for those committed to confronting antisemitism, the political transformation underway in Ljubljana may carry consequences far beyond the borders of this small European Union member state.

Against considerable odds, veteran politician Janez Janša succeeded in returning to the office of prime minister despite his party not emerging as the largest force in the March election.

Many observers believed that his chances of leading another government had effectively disappeared. Through persistence, strategic judgment and successful coalition negotiations, he accomplished what most regarded as improbable and assembled a parliamentary majority. His achievement ended months of political uncertainty and brought to power a coalition expected to pursue a markedly different course in foreign affairs.

The implications for Israel became apparent almost immediately. Within hours of the new administration taking office, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that Israel would open a resident embassy in Ljubljana. The decision carries significance far beyond diplomatic representation. It reflects Jerusalem’s assessment that Slovenia is entering a new era and that meaningful opportunities exist to strengthen relations after several difficult years.

The timing could hardly be more striking. Only days earlier, an Israir flight was unable to land in Ljubljana, an episode that quickly became symbolic of a broader deterioration in bilateral relations. In recent years, Slovenia has increasingly positioned itself among the most critical voices toward Israel within the European Union, recognizing a Palestinian state, supporting initiatives sharply critical of Israeli policy and adopting positions that many officials in Jerusalem viewed as persistently unbalanced.

What is unfolding in Ljubljana represents far more than a routine transfer of authority. It signals the return of a political leader whose views on Israel, Jewish communities and antisemitism have long distinguished him from many European counterparts.

Janša has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most vocal supporters of Israel. Throughout his career, he has defended Israel’s right to security and promoted closer relations between the two countries, as well as maintained dialogue with Jewish organizations in Europe and the United States. Unlike most European leaders who approach issues involving Israel with visible caution, Janša has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to articulate his position clearly and publicly.

Equally significant is his record on antisemitism. At a time when anti-Jewish incidents have increased across the continent, he has consistently condemned attacks against Jewish communities and spoken in defense of Jewish life in Europe. He has also argued that such hatred has no place in democratic societies and has emphasized the importance of preserving Jewish heritage, memory and communal security.

This matters because the challenges confronting European Jewry in the aftermath of Oct. 7 extend far beyond questions of physical security. Across the continent, many Jewish communities have experienced a sharp rise in hostility, violence and social exclusion. The boundary between legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy and prejudice against Jews has become increasingly difficult to discern in public discourse. In some quarters, hostility toward Israel has provided a new vocabulary for old antisemitic ideas, while the European Jewish community has found itself blamed for events taking place in the Middle East.

Against this backdrop, the emergence of a government that openly values strong relations with Israel and treats the struggle against antisemitism as a democratic responsibility rather than a symbolic gesture sends a powerful message. It affirms that support for Jewish communities is not merely a matter of historical remembrance but an ongoing commitment to democratic resilience.

Although Slovenia’s Jewish community is among the smallest in Europe, numbering fewer than 500 people, the significance of this political shift extends far beyond the country’s borders. Across Europe, Jewish communities pay close attention not only to government policies but also to political tone and moral leadership. Decisions taken in national capitals often resonate far beyond their immediate context and shape the broader environment in which Jewish life in Europe develops. When an EU member state strengthens ties with Israel while simultaneously emphasizing the imperative to combat antisemitism, it influences conversations taking place throughout the Union.

The appointment of Tone Kajzer as foreign minister reinforces this direction. A veteran diplomat with extensive international experience and strong transatlantic credentials, he has engaged throughout his career with Jewish organizations and participated in talks concerning relations between Slovenia, Israel and Jewish communities. Pragmatic by temperament and focused on Slovenian national interests, his outlook nevertheless aligns with a foreign policy that values close cooperation with the United States, democratic allies and the wider Western world.

For Israel, the significance of Slovenia’s transformation should not be measured solely through the lens of bilateral relations. Within the European Union, every member state possesses a voice capable of influencing debates on the union’s foreign policy, sanctions, international resolutions and relations with Jerusalem. A government in Ljubljana prepared to pursue a more balanced approach could help reshape discussions that have long been dominated by highly critical perspectives.

No one should expect Slovenia to become an unquestioning supporter of every Israeli decision. Membership in the European Union requires cooperation, compromise and careful diplomacy. There remains, however, a profound difference between constructive criticism and systematic hostility, and a meaningful distinction between governments that treat Jewish concerns as secondary and those that recognize antisemitism as a genuine threat to democratic values.

The political story itself carries a broader lesson. Elections alone do not determine outcomes in parliamentary democracies. Leadership, coalition-building and strategic judgment remain decisive. Although Janša did not secure the largest share of seats, he succeeded where his rivals failed by assembling a governing majority and presenting a compelling alternative vision for Slovenia’s future.

Whether this government fulfills its promises remains to be seen. Yet the early indicators point clearly in one direction. The rapid Israeli decision to establish an embassy in Ljubljana, the return of a prime minister known for his support of Israel and the appointment of a foreign minister with a strongly trans-Atlantic outlook all signal a genuine shift in orientation.

For Israel and for the Jewish world, Slovenia’s political transformation may ultimately mark the beginning of a new chapter. Whether that promise is fulfilled remains to be seen, but the signals emerging from Ljubljana suggest a government more inclined to engage constructively with Israel and more attentive to concerns affecting Jewish communities.