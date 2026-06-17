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Draft US-Iran deal outlines ceasefire, nuclear curbs

A draft memorandum seen by Bloomberg and Al Arabiya sets 60-day talks, ceasefire, sanctions relief and steps to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a G7 working meeting in Evian, France, June 17, 2026, during a summit focused on Iran, Ukraine and AI risks.Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a G7 working meeting in Evian, France, June 17, 2026, during a summit focused on Iran, Ukraine and AI risks.Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 17, 2026 / JNS)

Bloomberg News and Al Arabiya English have published what they say is text of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran expected to be signed at a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday.

The draft outlines an immediate and permanent ceasefire “on all fronts, including Lebanon,” alongside mutual commitments to refrain from the use or threat of force and to respect each other’s sovereignty.

Under the proposed terms, the sides would seek to reach a final agreement within 60 days, with interim steps including maintaining the current status of Iran’s nuclear program and a halt to new U.S. sanctions or regional force buildups.

The document says Washington commits to lift its naval blockade, facilitate the resumption of maritime traffic to pre-war levels within 30 days, and issue waivers allowing Iranian oil and petrochemical exports. It also commits to working with partners on a $300 billion economic rehabilitation plan for Iran and to eventually lifting all sanctions, including U.N. measures.

In parallel, Iran would ensure the safe resumption of shipping through the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, including mine clearance, and reiterates in the draft that it “will never produce nuclear weapons,” with outstanding nuclear issues to be resolved in a final agreement.

The draft also calls for the phased release of frozen Iranian assets, the establishment of an implementation mechanism and eventual U.N. Security Council approval of a final deal through a binding resolution.

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