Draft US-Iran deal outlines ceasefire, nuclear curbs

Bloomberg News and Al Arabiya English have published what they say is text of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran expected to be signed at a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday.

The draft outlines an immediate and permanent ceasefire “on all fronts, including Lebanon,” alongside mutual commitments to refrain from the use or threat of force and to respect each other’s sovereignty.

The Iran-U.S. MoU as published by Saudi Al-Arabiya:



1. Iran & the U.S., together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this MoU an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and commit that from now on they will refrain… — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) June 16, 2026

Under the proposed terms, the sides would seek to reach a final agreement within 60 days, with interim steps including maintaining the current status of Iran’s nuclear program and a halt to new U.S. sanctions or regional force buildups.

The document says Washington commits to lift its naval blockade, facilitate the resumption of maritime traffic to pre-war levels within 30 days, and issue waivers allowing Iranian oil and petrochemical exports. It also commits to working with partners on a $300 billion economic rehabilitation plan for Iran and to eventually lifting all sanctions, including U.N. measures.

In parallel, Iran would ensure the safe resumption of shipping through the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, including mine clearance, and reiterates in the draft that it “will never produce nuclear weapons,” with outstanding nuclear issues to be resolved in a final agreement.

The draft also calls for the phased release of frozen Iranian assets, the establishment of an implementation mechanism and eventual U.N. Security Council approval of a final deal through a binding resolution.