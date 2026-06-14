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WATCH: Seinfeld shuts down anti-Israel heckler

The American comedian, a staunch supporter of the Jewish state, regularly faces pro-Palestinian harassment.

JNS Staff
Jerry Seinfeld
American comedian Jerry Seinfeld performs in Tel Aviv on Dec. 19, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld went viral on social media amid his reply to a pro-Palestinian activist who repeatedly asked him to say “Free Palestine” outside Madison Square Garden after the New York Knicks game in the NBA finals on Wednesday night.

Seinfeld answered, “It doesn’t exist,” and walked away with a chuckle.

The online content creator, who goes by the name of FinesseFave, apparently spotted the Jewish comedian after the game and recorded and uploaded the encounter, which was reposted on X by multiple accounts, generating millions of views.

Seinfeld has faced similar incidents since he has expressed his unequivocal support for Israel in the wake of the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when Gazan terrorists murdered some 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 more into the Strip.

In May 2025, also after attending a Knicks game, a heckler approached Seinfeld as he was heading to his car and started yelling at him, “You support the genocide of babies in Gaza!”

The comedian responded, “Only you.”

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