More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Bestselling Israeli author releases latest novel translated to English

Yishay Ishi Ron’s book, “The Girl Who Rode the White Lion,” is based on a true story of a family that hid Jews in a circus during the Holocaust.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Yishay Ishi Ron
Yishay Ishi Ron. Credit: Courtesy.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Last year, the Israeli military launched operation “Rising Lion.” This year, it fought operation “Roaring Lion.”

On Tuesday, a different lion—this one fictive, living in the Central Park Zoo and with a Nazi ring in its belly—will debut in English in a translation of Israeli author Yishai Ishi Ron’s latest novel, “The Girl Who Rode the White Lion.”

The novel, translated from the Hebrew by Yardenne Greenspan, is based on the true story of the Althoff family, which owned a circus where it hid Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust. The family was later recognized as righteous gentiles.

Ron, 54, told JNS that when he first heard the story of the family, he was inspired.

“The combination of saving Jews and an adventure during the Holocaust of a girl being saved by a circus—it is a magical thing by itself,” he said. “But this story happened for real, which is crazy.”

He opted to pen a work of historical fiction, rather than nonfiction.

“I’m more of a fiction writer,” he said. “My imagination is very, very developed and taking me to crazy places.”

“As an author, I never know which thing will ignite my imagination,” he told JNS.

Cover of The Girl Who Rode the White Lion. Courtesy: Yishay Ishi Ron.
Cover of The Girl Who Rode the White Lion. Courtesy: Yishay Ishi Ron.

In the novel, the circus hides a Jewish girl, Sarah Frank, from an SS officer, who is obsessed with targeting her family after a years-long friendship with her father.

The officer tells the circus owners that he will stop pursuing Sarah if she learns to ride the white lion.

Many years later, a Nazi ring is found in the belly of the same white lion, now living at the Central Park Zoo.

Ron spoke with expert lion tamers as part of his research.

“Being a writer in our age, the internet enables us to almost contact anyone,” he said. “Fifty years ago it would have been much harder to research in libraries, and today you can almost talk with your characters.”

The novel’s villain is driven by a familiar antisemitic impulse: jealousy.

Ron told JNS that the character’s resentment of successful Jews continues today. “They were always doing it,” he said. “This is the essence of antisemitism. It’s like this today. We all feel it and know it and see it around us.”

Yishay Ishi Ron Elinor
Yishay Ishi Ron and his wife Elinor. Credit: Courtesy.

Ron told JNS that Ann Marie Sabath, founder of Soncata Press, which published the book, deserves praise for publishing the book and an English translation of his prior book “Dog,” which came out in 2025.

Other publishers and agents told him that “it’s not a time for them to represent an Israeli,” he told JNS.

“They were not even hiding it,” he said. “They were nice. I didn’t encounter anyone who said, ‘apartheid’ or stuff like that.”

Ron, whose grandfather survived concentration camps, told JNS that the Holocaust has shaped him since childhood.

His last novel, “Dog,” explored themes of post-traumatic stress disorder, based on his own experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. This new novel also explores the lasting effects of trauma.

Living in Israel after World War II, Sarah struggles with nightmares and alcohol, “so she will not have to deal with the horrific things that happened to her,” Ron said.

Based on his own experiences with his grandfather, Ron said that he knew Sarah “had to cope with something very big.”

“It for sure influenced her older life, what she had experienced,” he said.

Writing helps with his PTSD, Ron told JNS. He added that Israelis and Jews around the world have “PTSD from Oct. 7.”

“What those murderers did to us—you cannot compare it to anything but the Holocaust,” he said. “I think Jews are still suffering. Not just Jews, but people in wars everywhere.”

“That’s why it was very important to me to have this book accessible for people in English,” he said.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Dem New York lawmakers accuse Trump admin of ‘secretly engineering’ Mahmoud Khalil deportation
The lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security accusing the administration of influencing a court’s decision to deport the anti-Israel activist.
June 15, 2026
Dáil Éireann, Irish Parliament Chambers Dáil Éireann. Credit: Robert Keane/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
‘Unhelpful virtue-signaling’: US State Dept warns against Irish bill targeting Judea and Samaria trade
The measure “does not serve the cause of peace in the Middle East, help feed Gazans or work toward the outcomes Ireland says it seeks,” a State Department spokesperson told JNS.
June 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. political activist Linda Sarsour in New York City. Credit: A Katz/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Tribeca Shabbat dinner a punch in the gut for drawing anti-Israel activists to table
“No more giving cover to our enemies at the Shabbat table,” said the founder of Antisemitism Watch.
June 15, 2026
Trump
U.S. News
Senior US officials: Israel maintains ‘right to defend itself against’ Hezbollah attacks under US-Iran deal
“The deal is a ceasefire, and it will not be a one-way ceasefire,” an official said on Monday.
June 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The City Council chamber in Montreal. Credit: Antoine2711 via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Montreal City Council delays vote on motion to sever ties with Israel
“This is a win for the Jewish community,” a spokesman for B’nai Brith Canada told JNS.
June 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran will not have nukes ‘with or without an agreement’
“He is the U.S. president, I’m the Israeli prime minister,” Netanyahu said about reported disagreements with Trump.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The recent fires in Judea and Samaria explained
June 15, 2026 05:20 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘The New York Times’ blood libel against Israel should be mocked
Jonathan S. Tobin
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen