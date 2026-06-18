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Texas man who ran antisemitic website sentenced to prison for lying to FBI

Carey Todd Edwards, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after admitting he lied to agents about removing firearms from his home during an investigation into his online activity.

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(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

Carey Todd Edwards, 65, of Quinlan, Texas, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to FBI agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged that Edwards “operated a website espousing antisemitic beliefs, affiliated closely with another antisemitic website, and supported the separation of races.”

According to court documents, FBI agents interviewed Edwards about his online activity on July 26, 2023.

“During that interview, Edwards admitted he was a convicted felon and acknowledged possessing a shotgun and a pistol inside his residence,” prosecutors stated. “When agents returned the next day with a federal search warrant, the firearms were gone.”

Edwards told agents that he “never had any guns,” later admitting that he had “removed the firearms from his home before agents executed the warrant.”

“The court also observed that Edwards’s online activity, combined with his criminal record and firearms ownership, could have been perceived as threatening toward the Jewish community in the Northern District of Texas,” the attorney’s office stated.

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