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Sarah Levin

California State Capitol Building in Sacramento
Opinion
The time for California Gov. Newsom to adopt IHRA is now
Jewish residents find themselves in a perpetual cycle of fighting antisemitism, partially because the state has yet to define it.
Dec. 9, 2024
Sarah Levin
Dr. Tabia Lee. Source: YouTube
Opinion
DEI programs don’t have to harm Jews
Apr. 27, 2023
Sarah Levin
A bar mitzvah boy reads his Torah portion at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Credit: Peter van der Sluijs via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Jewish indigeneity to Israel
Oct. 18, 2021
Sarah Levin
The Women’s March on Washington, Jan. 21, 2017. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Why I refused to march
Many of the Sephardic and Mizrahi women in the communities I work with feel completely maligned and ignored by progressive movements, including the Women’s March and Jewish feminist movements, simply for being who they are.
Jan. 22, 2019
Sarah Levin