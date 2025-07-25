CENTCOM kills senior ISIS leader in Syria

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. Central Command conducted a raid in the Aleppo Governorate of Syria on Friday, resulting in the death of senior ISIS leader Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani and his two sons, the command announced.

Al-Hardani’s sons were also affiliated with the terror group, CENTCOM said, adding that these individuals posed a threat to U.S. and coalition forces as well as the new Syrian government.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they are,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM. They “are not safe where they sleep, where they operate and where they hide.”

“Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland,” Kurilla said.

CENTCOM added that “three women and three children were also on the target and were unharmed.”