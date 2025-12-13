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Opinion   Column

How Gaza became the Italian left’s alibi

For Italy’s left, Gaza is less a political cause than a moral substitute—hollowing out youth movements and recasting antisemitism as activism.

Dec. 13, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

How Gaza became the Italian left’s alibi

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Pro-Palestinian Signs at the University of Milan, Italy
Pro-Palestinian flag and signs at the University of Milan, Italy. Credit: Saggittarius A via Wikimedia Commons.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

What Francesco Boezi’s research, published in the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, reveals is not merely a political shift but a historic collapse. Italy’s Young Democrats no longer function as a party youth wing. They have become, as Boezi accurately describes, a single-issue militant community. That issue has a name: the Palestinian cause.

Adherence to it now operates as a credential. Approval is earned either through ritualized ideological posturing—echoing the old left of Massimo D’Alema—or through organizational activism aligned with Elly Schlein. In both cases, Gaza has replaced politics.

This is not renewal. It is self-consumption. The Italian left has chosen Gaza as its sacrificial altar, competing eagerly for primacy in the international antisemitism league. Trade unions call general strikes “for Gaza.”

Restaurants and universities exclude Israelis. Schools invite United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese to instruct students in the myth of a Palestinian state “colonized” by Jews—one that never existed.

This drift is fueled by vulnerability and ignorance. The moral framework imposed on young activists is deceptively simple: the West exploits, capitalism oppresses, and Jews—above all—are racists, fascists, colonizers, rapists, murderers and even genocidal Nazis. Lacking a coherent political struggle, the left redirects its war onto Jews.

The late Soviet Jewish writer Vasily Grossman once observed that accusations leveled at Jews often reveal more about the accusers than the accused. His insight applies precisely here.

Italian youth are not inherently violent. But in this ideological vacuum, jihadist networks attach themselves to identity-confused young people and offer a radically different value system: women subordinated, dissidents eliminated, homosexuals executed and Western society despised. The “gurus” now celebrated on the radical left do not merely oppose Israel; they reject Judeo-Christian civilization itself. They thrive on disinformation—the raw material of chaos.

A fictional Israel is constructed, alongside imaginary Jews and a mythical global fascism that supports them. Within this invented moral universe, anything becomes permissible.

Young activists still believe they are fighting for peace and human rights. On that basis, they feel entitled to spray swastikas on Jewish homes, vandalize Holocaust memorials and assault anyone wearing a kippah.

All of it, they insist, is for the greater good. Ask them which flag they recognize as their own, and the answer is revealing. Not Italy’s. Not Israel’s. It is the red flag—and Hamas’s.

This is not solidarity. It is an ideological collapse. And Italy’s left is teaching its youth to applaud it.

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