More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Netanyahu’s long road to confronting Iran

For decades, Israel’s leader has maintained that survival demands strength. After Oct. 7, that doctrine became a policy to reshape the region.

Mar. 3, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein

Netanyahu’s long road to confronting Iran

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Two qualities of leadership define Benjamin Netanyahu at this pivotal moment.

The first is the ability to pursue an objective that appears impossible—relentlessly, patiently, for years—until circumstances align and it can finally be achieved. History remembers Winston Churchill for precisely this: breaking the paralysis of fear before Nazi aggression and dragging a reluctant world toward victory. Netanyahu’s struggle against Iran’s nuclear ambitions belongs to that same category of long, solitary battles waged against skepticism at home and resistance abroad.

The second is the moral stamina to withstand a tidal wave of internal and international condemnation—accusations of warmongering, opportunism, even genocide—without retreating from what one believes to be a historic necessity. “Bibi” has become, in global headlines, a nickname almost automatically paired with scorn. Yet repetition has dulled the insult. What remains is the record.

The story of Israel’s coordinated strike against Iran did not begin this year. It began publicly in 2015, when Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress in open disagreement with then-President Barack Obama.

He warned that the nuclear agreement under negotiation would not prevent Iran from obtaining the bomb but would instead clear its path. He described the metastasizing ideology of the Iranian regime and its declared commitment to destroying Israel, confronting America and undermining the West.

At the United Nations, he stated plainly: “The days when the Jewish people remained passive in the face of genocidal enemies are over.” After Oct. 7, 2023, that conviction hardened into policy. “Never again” was no longer a memorial phrase; it became a strategic doctrine.

To understand Netanyahu’s persistence is to understand his formation. His father, Benzion Netanyahu, one of the foremost historians of antisemitism, taught him the catastrophic price of ignoring warning signs. His brother Yoni fell at Entebbe in 1976. Netanyahu himself served in Sayeret Matkal and carries the scars of those battles. For him, Jewish vulnerability is not theoretical. It is an inherited memory.

His 2015 speech to the United Nations laid the groundwork for what became the Abraham Accords. Moderate Sunni states began to recognize Israel as a strategic partner against Iranian expansionism.

Meanwhile, Tehran tightened its alliance with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, deepened ties with China and North Korea, expanded its ballistic missile arsenal and armed proxies led by Hamas and Hezbollah—while continuing to chant “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”

Oct. 7 crystallized the urgency. The Hamas massacre forced Israel to confront not only its immediate attackers but what Netanyahu long described as the head of the octopus—Iran.

International pressure mounted. The Biden administration, the United Nations and European leaders urged restraint, opposed Israeli operations in Rafah and along the Philadelphi Corridor and sought to limit the scope of military action. Netanyahu nonetheless insisted on dismantling Hamas, returning the hostages and, crucially, making the courageous decision to confront Hezbollah once and for all—entering Lebanon to dismantle a threat that had loomed over Israel’s north for nearly two decades.

This marked a new line in Israeli doctrine. After Oct. 7, survival could not rest on containment. It required preemption. It required, as Netanyahu framed it, refusing any existential threat to the Jewish people—not rhetorically, but militarily. To save the Jewish state, Israel would have to become lions.

Now, after what officials described as a 12-day war last June and revelations that Iran possessed hundreds of kilograms of highly enriched uranium—enough, according to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, for multiple nuclear devices—the confrontation has entered a decisive phase. Iranian strikes extended beyond Israel to Gulf states and even European-linked assets, reshaping regional calculations.

The choice before Israel is not between mere transformation and escalation. It is between a war of necessity for survival and a transformative strategic breakthrough that could open the way to a different Middle East—and perhaps a different global alignment.

Netanyahu has long wagered that strength is the precondition of peace. Excellence, not accommodation, is his horizon. Ten years after his warning to Congress, Israel is no longer alone in its assessment of the Iranian threat.

Beyond close coordination with U.S. President Donald Trump, a widening circle of nations now recognizes that partnership with a regime rooted in ideological aggression is untenable.

History rarely offers clean alternatives. Yet this moment carries more promise than many admit. If the Iranian axis collapses, the region may move beyond the perpetual shadow of jihadist coercion. The Abraham Accords could expand. Strategic cooperation—from the Gulf to Europe and beyond—could solidify into something durable.

Netanyahu’s vision has come at a high price—military, diplomatic and personal. But the horizon he pursues is not endless war. It is a Middle East in which Jewish survival is no longer negotiated but secured.

The alternative was continued vulnerability. The wager now is that by choosing strength, Israel has not only defended itself but opened the door to a new regional order.

Iran Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard