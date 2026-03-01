More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

When terrorist ideology meets a nation that refuses to break

Israeli losses mark the painful cost of a war intended to dismantle the most dangerous regime in the region.

Mar. 1, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein

When terrorist ideology meets a nation that refuses to break

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Zaka Beit Shemesh
An Iranian missile scored a direct hit on a building in Beit Shemesh, resulting in numerous deaths, March 1, 2026. Credit: ZAKA.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

War is not a gala dinner. Both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump said so from the very beginning: the undertaking is among the most complex imaginable, and it will bring sacrifice and loss.

After the strike in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was eliminated, Netanyahu spoke of the determination with which, together with Washington, Israeli jets confronted what he called the most absolutist and dangerous power in the world—and of how this moment could reshape history.

With visible emotion, he added that he had waited 40 years for this moment. Standing on the terrace of his office beneath a clear blue sky, he sought to restore calm and confidence to the Israeli public, while mourning two tragedies that followed almost immediately.

First came the destruction of a building in central Tel Aviv and the death of a 50-year-old woman. Then a ballistic missile carrying half a ton of explosives struck Beit Shemesh, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, devastating a compound stretching hundreds of meters—homes, a synagogue and a large public shelter.

Nine people were killed and dozens were wounded, including children, when what felt like a steel locomotive of death slammed into the roof as civilians were entering.

Israelis obey the instructions repeated endlessly by civil authorities: when the siren sounds, run to shelter. Trust in those instructions is fundamental to national resilience. Yet it is difficult to accept that even obedience cannot always prevent tragedy. The targeted neighborhood contained no military installations—only homes, prayer and refuge. The missile penetrated the air-defense shield that has become a symbol of national pride.

Israel does not indulge in complaint. The impact, filmed live, the frantic rescue efforts and the disbelief of residents who had followed the rules have instead become part of the collective determination to endure.

Now, with Khamenei and dozens of senior figures gone, the question becomes: with whom does the war continue, and how should it proceed until the Iranian people—one hopes—can reclaim their future?

“Full force, to the end,” Netanyahu said, after Iran’s retaliatory missile barrages, now directed by a leadership committee headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian. The notion that Pezeshkian represents moderation quickly evaporated when he defined the strike on Khamenei as “an attack on all Muslims,” demanding revenge. Ideology, not pragmatism, still governs Tehran’s response.

Iran has also launched attacks across the region, including toward Saudi Arabia, apparently to demonstrate that confrontation with Tehran produces only chaos and to pressure Islamic states to urge Washington to halt operations. The tactic mirrors decades of negotiations in which delay served to obscure nuclear ambitions. It has not worked. Instead, it reveals a strategic blindness: striking civilians will not reverse a decision already framed by its authors as historic.

The deeper reason lies beyond military calculations. Nations rarely collapse solely from battlefield defeat; they collapse when their guiding ideology is exposed as violence, coercion and repression. Victory, by contrast, emerges from a simple, shareable principle: survival and freedom defended together.

Israel’s endurance rests on that principle. And in wars shaped as much by ideas as by weapons, it is often the strongest force of all.

Iran Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard