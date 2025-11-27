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Opinion   Column

A blood-libelous Thanksgiving

As Americans celebrate the holiday of gratitude, antisemites spew their hatred of Jews and the United States.

Nov. 27, 2025
Ruthie Blum

A blood-libelous Thanksgiving

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Zaid Mohammed Mahdawi
Protester Zaid Mohammed Mahdawi vandalizes a federal monument outside Washington’s Union Station with pro-Hamas messages, July 24, 2024. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

It’s hard to decide what was most grotesque about the “Friendsgiving Dinner” held on Nov. 20 at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station: the menu, the props, the desecration of a national holiday or the fact that it took place so publicly—at a central train hub in the country’s capital.

The mock repast was organized by anti-Israel activists Hazami Barada and Atefeh Rokhvand, who’ve been particularly vigorous in their operations since the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023. Not against the terrorists, of course. No, their mission has been to vilify the victims of that mass murder through moral inversion.

Nothing new there—though the gruesome optics were startling, even for some seasoned Jew-bashers. But, employing medieval tropes to portray the tribe as demonic was precisely the point, as was attacking Uncle Sam in the process.

The spectacle consisted of a long table with serving dishes and plates of rubber limbs, plastic organs and glasses of red wine representing the blood of Palestinians. Behind it stood a massive poster, titled “Israel’s Friendsgiving Dinner,” on which a list of the courses of the feast was prominently displayed.

It read as follows:

STARTER—GAZA CHILDREN’S LIMBS
21,000+ Palestinian children disabled by Israel.
~10+ children lose one or both legs every day since Oct 2023.
No place on earth has more child amputees than Gaza.

MAIN—STOLEN ORGANS
Corneas, heart valves, livers, kidneys and bones.

Palestinian bodies routinely returned missing organs.
Israel illegally harvests organs from Palestinians they kill or kidnap.

DESSERT—ILLEGALLY HARVESTED SKIN
Israel National Skin Bank = world’s largest skin bank.
Skin illegally stolen from bodies of Palestinians killed or kidnapped by Israel.

DRINK—GAZA’S SPILLED BLOOD
~186,000+ civilians + children killed by Israel.

Seated at the table, carving and gnawing at the severed legs of Palestinians, were participants wearing masks in the likeness of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It was a “bipartisan” crew of illustrious cannibals munching on Arab body parts with almost pornographic gusto.

Initially, the fake banquet was set up inside the terminal. But members of the Amtrak Police Department asked these paragons of hate-filled virtue-signaling to vacate the premises. Being such upstanding citizens, they obliged by moving their passion play outside.

And what a performance it was. The guy representing Netanyahu—wearing a blue-and-white tie decorated with a Star of David—did most of the talking.

“Thank you, U.S. taxpayer,” he said, his face-covering muffling his voice. “We couldn’t have done it without you. Your politicians on [sic] both parties are owned by us. Long live the United States of Israel.”

Patting the men depicting Trump and Biden on their heads, he continued, “Boys, loyal lapdogs to Israel, thank you for giving us everything we need and more. We couldn’t have done it without the American taxpayer. Thank you so much.”

The message was clear: that the United States is complicit in crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Jewish state. The ayatollahs in Iran, who call America the “Great Satan” and Israel the “Small Satan,” couldn’t have agreed more with the premise.

If the actor-activists consider themselves brave for putting on such a horror show for commuters to observe—or view themselves as creators of original content—they’re kidding themselves. It takes no courage whatsoever in a free-speech haven to vilify Israel, or the United States, for that matter.

Nor is there anything novel these days about regurgitating lies spread by Hamas, an organization that actually does commit atrocities against all “apostates” and takes pride in it.

“Mom, Dad, I killed 10 Jews with my bare hands!” exclaimed one Gaza resident who infiltrated Israel two year ago to join his compatriots in a murder-and-mutilation spree. And this was just one among thousands of similar recordings and video clips taped by the barbarians in question.

Those were the very beasts honored by the costumed performers who staged the macabre meal ahead of Thanksgiving. In walking distance of Capitol Hill, no less.

The disgusting exhibit was yet another example of the not-so-gradual mainstreaming of the “oldest hatred.” Americans, beware: Societies in which antisemitism is allowed to fester are destined for decline.

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