More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The chutzpah and hypocrisy of Ronen Bar

The former Israel Security Agency director is last person who has the right to sermonize about accountability and leadership.

Dec. 11, 2025
Ruthie Blum

The chutzpah and hypocrisy of Ronen Bar

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Ronen Bar, then-head of the Israel Security Agency, addresses a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, Sept. 11, 2022. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Ronen Bar, then-head of the Israel Security Agency, addresses a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, Sept. 11, 2022. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

Former Israel Security Agency (ISA) director Ronen Bar has some nerve. A mere two years after presiding over the worst intelligence and security collapse in Israel’s history—and far less than that refusing to resign or be ousted—he’s lecturing the rest of us on accountability. With an emphasis on the current government, of course.

In his address this week at Tel Aviv University’s CyberWeek 2025 conference, Bar pontificated: “Responsibility is infinite; you cannot distribute it, only take it. And in leadership, it is better to take responsibility for failures than credit for achievements.”

He then asserted, with air of moral superiority, that the “only way to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this failure [to anticipate and prevent the events of Oct. 7, 2023]—to know what really happened, to dispel the conspiracies that endanger our continued existence, to learn what to fix and to ensure that it does not happen again—is through a state commission of inquiry.”

These were indirect, though obvious, jabs at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government decided last month to establish an independent commission to probe the Oct. 7 disaster with “as broad a public consensus as possible.”

Bar’s loud support for a state commission is no coincidence. Its members would be selected and overseen by Yitzhak Amit, self-appointed president of the Supreme Court—the very institution that, along with swaths of the security and political establishment, shared the delusional conceptzia that helped pave the way to Oct. 7.

It’s unfathomable that the court would scrutinize its own role in the catastrophe, or that it would flag Bar as a key culprit among many. No, entrusting the investigation to the almighty bench would be tantamount to preserving the old order. In other words, it would be a “deep state” commission of inquiry.

Back to Bar.

He’s the same ISA chief who, at the 2022 annual World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, bemoaned that [Israel’s] political instability and growing [societal] schism constitute an injection of encouragement to the axis-of-evil countries, terrorist organizations and lone wolves.”

Rather than focusing on the expertise that landed him the coveted job, he summoned his inner social worker. “Our historical comparative advantage—the one that was to our credit for thousands of years—is fading away,” he said, adding that the ISA “can warn about but not treat it. [That’s] up to each and every one of us.”

Consider what that meant in practice: that Israel’s external threats were less dangerous than its internal malaise. With his flashlight pointing in the wrong direction, it’s no wonder that he missed Hamas’s long-planned invasion and didn’t even phone the defense minister or Netanyahu when it began.

To make matters worse, he practiced the opposite of what he now preaches. He paid lip service to his “responsibility,” yet didn’t step down. Furthermore, when Netanyahu finally moved to fire him (a lawful prerogative of the prime minister), he initially refused to go—with backing from the Supreme Court, that is, which blocked his removal. Only later did he “voluntarily” depart, but not with humility, heaven forbid. Or contrition. Certainly not with grace.

His chutzpah, thus, doesn’t come as a surprise. Still, his hypocrisy warrants highlighting.

Yes, he is the last person who has the right to sermonize about accountability and leadership. Since hanging his head in shame is out of the question for the complacent has-been, at the very least, he could have considered keeping a low profile.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin