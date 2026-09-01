Dubi Weissenstern

“We have no reason to believe this incident was an act of terrorism,” the NYPD commissioner said. “This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world.”
“Today is not primary day, but I think today was progress day for JD Vance with the Jewish community,” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary and board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition.
“We have no reason to believe this incident was an act of terrorism,” the NYPD commissioner said. “This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world.”
“Today is not primary day, but I think today was progress day for JD Vance with the Jewish community,” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary and board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition.