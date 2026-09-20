Palestinian envoy to UK: Bible a ‘Palestinian book,’ I come from ‘Christmas Land’

Palestinian Authority envoy to the United Kingdom Husam Zomlot claimed on Sept. 3 that Palestinian history had been stolen, that the Bible is a “Palestinian book,” and that it had been “rewritten” to be used against Palestinians, whom he described as “the original Christians,” according to the Middle East Media and Research Institute (MEMRI).

He made the comments during a conversation with Humza Yousaf, former first minister of Scotland, at the Bradford Literature Festival at the University of Bradford, MEMRI reported.

Zomlot also discussed a private audience that the British Foreign Office had arranged for him with Queen Elizabeth II. He said he explained to the queen that he comes from “Christmas Land”—Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus.

“Jesus is our gift to you, Your Majesty, and the rest of the world,” he told her.