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Pesach Benson and Omer Novoselsky/TPS-IL

An Israeli at a Tel Aviv beach on July 4, 2024. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS.
Israel News
Israeli scientists warn of gaps in heatwave forecasting models
The blind spot could leave less time to prepare for increasingly dangerous heat events.
June 18, 2026
Pesach Benson and Omer Novoselsky/TPS-IL