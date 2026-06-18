Pesach Benson and Omer Novoselsky/TPS-IL

“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.
“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.
“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.