More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

UK boycott may have limited economic impact

Israeli exports of goods and services total about $159 billion, of which about $250 million comes from Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Pesach Benson and Omer Novoselsky/TPS-IL
Israeli wine from the Psagot Winery in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Sept. 9, 2026. Photo by Tsuriya Zeevi/TPS-IL.
Israeli wine from the Psagot Winery in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Sept. 9, 2026. Photo by Tsuriya Zeevi/TPS-IL.
Pesach Benson and Omer Novoselsky/TPS-IL
Pesach Benson and Omer Novoselsky are reporters for the The Press Service of Israel.
(Sept. 11, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Britain’s restrictions on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria are unlikely to significantly affect Israel’s overall exports but could disproportionately hurt agricultural producers in the targeted areas and discourage foreign importers from doing business with Israeli companies, a senior Economy Ministry official told TPS-IL.

Britain and 11 other countries announced the measures on Tuesday. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain would ban imports from Israeli communities that Britain considers illegal under international law. Additional measures would sanction companies and individuals involved in financing, construction, infrastructure and real estate there. Britain will also restrict advertising and marketing of property in the communities.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden said they were joining the effort.

Israeli exports of goods and services totaled about $159 billion, of which about $250 million comes from Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Roey Fisher, head of the Foreign Trade Administration at the Economy and Industry Ministry, told The Press Service of Israel.

Fisher said the greater concern is not necessarily the direct loss of British or European sales. Rather, he warned that foreign importers could become reluctant to deal with Israeli companies because they are uncertain about the origin of products.

‘Chilling factor’ on exports

“The main effort is against the ‘chilling factor’ of these measures,” Fisher explained. “An English importer might conclude, ‘I don’t know what the Green Line is and which side the product is from, and I should not bother with it at all.’”

The Foreign Trade Administration is hearing concerns from foreign trade officials and exporters that the measures make it harder for Israeli companies to explain their products and find customers, Fisher said.

A significant portion of goods produced in the affected areas are exported to the European Union and Britain, according to Fisher. Consumer goods are particularly sensitive because they are sold directly to customers, while industrial products may be less exposed because their buyers are often businesses or institutions.

Over the past two weeks, the Foreign Trade Administration has helped affected exporters identify alternative markets. The administration has representatives in 55 locations worldwide working to find new distributors and long-term customers.

The direct impact of the British measure would be concentrated in goods rather than services, particularly fresh agricultural produce, Fisher said. He singled out Israel’s date industry as especially vulnerable.

“Israel is a date powerhouse,” Fisher said. “Israel is a leading factor in the global date market.”

Beyond Europe, exporters are looking to markets including India, where there is growing interest in Israeli dates. he also cited the United Arab Emirates, where Israeli producers may have a competitive advantage, as well as Chile and Argentina, which have shown interest in Israeli products.

Fisher expects the British government to begin implementing its measures in “six to nine months.” Spain implemented a boycott in January while Dutch restrictions will take force on Sept. 22.

The ministry is also offering a specific assistance program for exporters from Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights, including grants of up to 200,000 shekels ($66,000).

Pointing to ongoing commercial activity between Israel and Britain, Fisher stressed, “Despite all the noise around, when money talks and there are economic and competitive interests—we continue.”

BDS Movement Judea and Samaria United Kingdom Europe Business and Economy
EXPLORE JNS
Participants gather at the 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem’s Arazim Valley to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 9, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
25 years after 9/11, memory and resolve endure at Jerusalem memorial
Families, first responders and officials gather in Jerusalem to honor the victims and reaffirm the U.S.-Israel bond.
September 10, 2026 10:45 PM
Sharon Altshul
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon campaign
The Israeli military pushed back against charges from the U.N. chief regarding strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds north of the border.
September 10, 2026 03:33 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
Sept. 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
U.S. sailors conduct night flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The carrier is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. U.S. Navy photo.
World News
US forces destroy five Iranian oil tankers after warship targeted
CENTCOM confirmed that no American personnel were injured when Tehran launched ballistic missiles at a naval craft in regional waters this week.
Sept. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
02:23
‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump tells Republican convention
02:09
Trump: I’ll speak to Israel about sanctions on Judea, Samaria towns
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Thanks to Mamdani and Piker, the 9/11 anniversary remains especially relevant
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mark Levin. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Guest Contributor
Attempt to throw Netanyahu under the bus
Mark Levin