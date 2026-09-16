Mike Holmes

Sandra Bell alleged that Rabbi Netanel Louie tore up her signs during a 2022 protest against kapparot, a Jewish atonement ritual involving the slaughter of chickens before Yom Kippur, outside his Woodland Hills synagogue.
A Combat Antisemitism Movement analysis found that the 16-page resource instructs students on discussing Gaza and Palestinian advocacy while neglecting key historical context and leaving antisemitism undefined.
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.
“During this moment of spiking antisemitism, Jews can take a measure of comfort in recalling to ourselves and to all Americans how Hebraic ideas have helped shape American political language,” Rabbi Stu Halpern, of Yeshiva University, told JNS.
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.
Sandra Bell alleged that Rabbi Netanel Louie tore up her signs during a 2022 protest against kapparot, a Jewish atonement ritual involving the slaughter of chickens before Yom Kippur, outside his Woodland Hills synagogue.
A Combat Antisemitism Movement analysis found that the 16-page resource instructs students on discussing Gaza and Palestinian advocacy while neglecting key historical context and leaving antisemitism undefined.
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.
“During this moment of spiking antisemitism, Jews can take a measure of comfort in recalling to ourselves and to all Americans how Hebraic ideas have helped shape American political language,” Rabbi Stu Halpern, of Yeshiva University, told JNS.
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.