More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Eight Jewish educators honored at Jerusalem conference

The inaugural Global Jewish Teacher Award recognized educators from seven countries for strengthening Jewish identity and ties to Israel.

JNS Staff
The eight recipients of the inaugural Global Jewish Teacher Award at the Global Jewish Educator Conference in Jerusalem, Oct. 12, 2026. From right: Rabbi Zvi Lew, United States; Tal Kattan, South Africa; Meir Bunytow, Mexico; Anat Kampf, United States; Raquel Hakim, Argentina; Dina Jacobson, Britain; Marina Grushevskaya, Russia; and Rahel Israeloevitch, France. Photo by Yuval Yosef/GPO.
The eight recipients of the inaugural Global Jewish Teacher Award at the Global Jewish Educator Conference in Jerusalem, Oct. 12, 2026. From right: Rabbi Zvi Lew, United States; Tal Kattan, South Africa; Meir Bunytow, Mexico; Anat Kampf, United States; Raquel Hakim, Argentina; Dina Jacobson, Britain; Marina Grushevskaya, Russia; and Rahel Israeloevitch, France. Photo by Yuval Yosef/GPO.
(Oct. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Eight Jewish educators from around the world received the inaugural Global Jewish Teacher Award at a ceremony in Jerusalem attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli.

The awards were presented on Monday during the Global Jewish Educator Conference, organized by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism through UnitEd.

The recipients were Rabbi Zvi Lew of the United States; Tal Kattan of South Africa; Meir Bunytow of Mexico; Anat Kampf of the United States; Raquel Hakim of Argentina; Dina Jacobson of Britain; Marina Grushevskaya of Russia; and Rahel Israeloevitch of France.

Selected from more than 200 nominees, each recipient received a $2,500 grant from the Mayberg Foundation. The educators were honored for their contributions to strengthening Jewish identity, deepening young people’s connection to Israel and helping shape the future of Jewish communities.

“Your role as educators is not only to see what is good and positive or beautiful. It is also to see the unique contours and needs of the present, and identify with clarity what needs attention,” Herzog told participants.

The president stressed the importance of ties between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

“Our continuity hinges on our ability to know one another and feel responsible for one another,” Herzog said. “Without an architecture of belonging, we are lost.”

Chikli told the educators that their work gives Jewish children around the world “the knowledge that they have a place in the story of the Jewish people.”

“We here in the State of Israel are committed to being partners in your mission,” he said.

The conference brought some 250 educators, principals and educational leaders from Jewish communities around the world to Israel, where they were joined by 100 Israeli educators in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

Participants are attending professional sessions, panels and workshops and touring Jerusalem, the Negev and Gaza border communities. Organizers said the program is intended to expose Diaspora educators to Israeli educational models, Jewish history and heritage and communities recovering from the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“The future of the Jewish people is built every day in schools around the world,” said Avi Cohen Scali, director general of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry. “Jewish educators are the ones who grant the younger generation a Jewish identity and a connection to Israel.”

UnitEd works with more than 850 Jewish schools in over 50 countries, according to the ministry.

The Global Jewish Teacher Award is a joint initiative of the ministry, UnitEd, The Jerusalem Post, the World Zionist Organization, Herzog College and the Mayberg Foundation.

Jewish Education
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
Supreme Court opts to hear case about how to define ‘material support’ for terrorism
That legal threshold “requires enough support to have some meaningful impact on the terrorist organization’s ability to achieve its goals,” a dissenting Fourth Circuit judge wrote. “Selling a hot dog to a terrorist would not count.”
October 13, 2026 04:43 PM
Andrew Bernard
Israel Ganz
Israel News
‘The eyes of Judea and Samaria': Yesha Council launches Situation Room
The situation room provides a real-time overview of developments across Judea and Samaria, including events and emerging trends in Arab communities and areas under the Palestinian Authority.
October 14, 2026 01:48 AM
JNS Staff
Turku Avci holds her Israeli ID in Tel Aviv on Oct. 11, 2026, after she was granted asylum. Photo by Etgar Lefkovits.
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Flag
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, David Isaac, Josh Hasten
Breaking News
02:22
Trump warns of further action against Iran, vows to prevent nuclear weapons
02:01
Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario, including attack by PA forces
01:40
IDF slays Hamas commander who helped hold hostages
01:28
Katz warns Iran, proxies planning terrorist attacks to influence Israeli election
17:14
Iran, UK summon ambassadors over suspected terror attack near British airbase
17:05
Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, Vatican says
16:53
Two former New England Patriots players to be inducted in Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
16:46
Former Michigan Dem party treasurer endorses Rogers over El-Sayed
16:36
Multiple countries that have accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ elected to UN Human Rights Council
14:40
Barbera Thornhill installed as next US envoy-at-large on human trafficking
14:34
Oklahoma board rejects Jewish charter school despite federal court ruling
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
04:27
Slain hostage’s mother asks Germany to end UNRWA funding
04:05
Israel orders deportation of three foreign activists over photos at Hebron checkpoint
03:44
Israeli amputee completes Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
03:22
Herzog honors Israel Bonds, praises economic support
03:01
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
02:48
Israel Airports Authority: Nothing unusual found on Delta plane after bomb threat
02:41
Samaria: IDF foils Islamic Jihad terror attack
02:39
Palestinian terror suspect caught filming Bnei Brak light rail
02:25
Searches underway at Ben-Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat
02:19
Trump downplays reports that China, Russia are helping Iran
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
More Updates
JNS TV
Mahmoud Abbas
JNS TV / Judeacation
Palestinian Media Watch documents PA praise and justification of Oct. 7
October 13, 2026 07:29 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel has two years left to act. After that, it will be too late
Amit Segal