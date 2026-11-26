More than three years after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, Hamas is making it clear that it has no intention of abandoning its commitment to armed struggle against Israel. Its leaders continue to glorify the Oct. 7 attack, praise their allies in Iran’s regional network, and call for expanding the confrontation with Israel.

The latest evidence came from Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s political bureau, who delivered a speech at the 35th Arab National Conference in Beirut on Nov. 21, 2026. The remarks leave little room for doubt about the terrorist organization’s intentions: Hamas wants to continue the “path of resistance,” preserve its armed capabilities, and mobilize additional forces against Israel throughout the region.

Al-Hayya explicitly called for the expansion of the conflict beyond the West Bank and Gaza Strip. “We affirm the necessity of activating the role of resistance in the region and expanding the scope of confrontation with the [Israeli] enemy,” he announced.

“We affirm holding to steadfastness and resilience in confronting the enemy and to our resistance against the [Israeli] occupation in all forms,” he warned.

Al-Hayya’s statements reveal that Hamas is not preparing to lay down its weapons, abandon terrorism or accept a peaceful future alongside Israel.

His words are those of a leader reaffirming Hamas’s commitment to armed confrontation.

Al-Hayya’s call to “activate resistance” throughout the region is particularly disturbing. It comes against the background of Iran’s extensive network of terrorist organizations and militias, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and armed groups in Iraq and Yemen. These organizations and militias have repeatedly targeted Israel and, in many instances, American interests and forces.

When al-Hayya calls for expanding the confrontation, he is addressing an audience that includes precisely those Islamist terrorist groups and their supporters. His remarks amount to an appeal for the regional network of Iran-backed terrorist organizations and militias to remain mobilized and continue the struggle to destroy Israel and replace it with an Islamic state.

Al-Hayya also praised Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, referring to them as the “Islamic Resistance” and thanking them for supporting the Oct. 7 attack, which Hamas calls the “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

“We single out our brothers in the Islamic Resistance and Hezbollah, who left their own distinctive mark during the blessed [Al-Aqsa] Flood by supporting our people and their resistance,” he said. He also paid tribute to Hezbollah’s and Hamas’s former leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh, both of whom were killed by Israel after the Oct. 7 massacre.

The significance of these remarks should not be underestimated. Hamas is not distancing itself from Oct. 7 or acknowledging the consequences of the massacre for Palestinians and Israelis. On the contrary, al-Hayya continues to describe the attack as a blessed achievement and praises those who helped make it possible, especially the Iranian regime.

If Hamas continues to regard Oct. 7 as a model of resistance, what prevents it from attempting another attack of the same nature when circumstances permit?

Shortly after the 2023 massacre, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad proudly announced:

“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve and the capabilities to fight. Will we pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.”

Al-Hayya’s speech, for the most part, exposes the contradictions in the international effort to establish a different future for Gaza. While the Trump administration’s 20-point plan for peace in Gaza and the Board of Peace is supposed to oversee the territory’s demilitarization and transition to civilian administration, Hamas’s leadership is emphatically reaffirming its commitment to armed struggle.

An extremely important detail is that al-Hayya is based in Qatar, where Hamas’s political leadership has been permitted to operate. Qatar, a member of the Board of Peace, has long maintained close relations with the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist organization from which Hamas emerged as its Palestinian branch.

This arrangement raises a rather uncomfortable question for Qatar and its international partners. How can a country continue to support and host Hamas’s political leadership while participating in diplomatic efforts purportedly intended to remove the terrorist organization’s military and governing power from Gaza?

Meanwhile, reports disclose that Hamas is using the relative pause in large-scale fighting to rebuild its capabilities.

According to the reports, Israeli intelligence officials have informed their American counterparts that Hamas was rebuilding its forces and had no intention of voluntarily surrendering its weapons. The assessment indicated that Hamas was restoring its military infrastructure and strengthening its control over Gaza.

On Nov. 20, Israel’s Ynet media outlet reported:

“According to security officials, 22 of the 25 municipalities that operated in Gaza before the war have resumed operations, along with all 17 Hamas government ministries. Approximately, 50,000 civil servants are currently employed in Hamas’s governing institutions, while an estimated 30,000 armed operatives remain affiliated with its military wing. Together, those figures represent approximately 80,000 people working within Hamas’s various frameworks, from security agencies and government ministries to civilian services.”

The danger is therefore not merely what Hamas says. It is the combination of its declared intentions, its efforts to rebuild and its continued presence as an armed organization inside the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Board of Peace appears increasingly preoccupied with pressuring Israel.

In an interview published on Nov. 20, Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the Board of Peace, blamed the stalemate on what he described as “political elements within the Netanyahu government.”

He claimed that Israel had failed to implement commitments concerning the deployment of the International Stabilization Force, the training of Palestinian civil guards, and humanitarian assistance.

Gruenbaum’s most striking warning was that if Israel did not honor its commitments, the Board of Peace could “throw the keys back to the U.N.”

He also argued that Israel had prevented the Board of Peace from testing whether Hamas was serious about disarmament.

This argument misses a fundamental point. Hamas’s seriousness should not be measured by its willingness to participate in negotiations or issue statements supposedly accepting a proposed arrangement. It should be measured by its actual conduct—whether it surrenders its weapons, dismantles its military infrastructure, ends recruitment and relinquishes control over Gaza.

The Board of Peace’s own 20-point framework requires Hamas to disarm and transfer governing authority to a Palestinian technocratic administration. The International Stabilization Force is supposed to help oversee implementation, including the decommissioning of weapons and military infrastructure.

Instead, while international officials debate the responsibilities of Israel, Hamas’s leaders are publicly calling for the expansion of armed resistance.

The Board of Peace cannot afford to lose sight of the central problem that led to the war in the first place: Hamas’s determination to destroy Israel by using Gaza as a base for launching attacks against Israel.

Al-Hayya’s latest speech should serve as a warning to everyone involved in the international effort. Hamas has not declared a change of ideology, renounced Oct. 7, or accepted the principle that Gaza must no longer serve as a launching pad for attacks against Israel. Rather, its leader is calling for more resistance, praising the parties that supported the Oct. 7 massacre, and advocating a wider regional confrontation.

The international community cannot claim to be working toward a demilitarized Gaza while allowing the leaders of the organization that destroyed the territory to continue preaching armed jihad, celebrating Oct. 7, and calling for a wider regional war.

Until the terrorist organization Hamas relinquishes its weapons and governing authority, ethereal declarations about a new Gaza and peace will remain difficult to reconcile with the reality on the ground.

Originally published by the Gatestone Institute.